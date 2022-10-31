Raise a Glass! Celebrate with Country Stars Inside the 3rd Annual St. Jude Presents: Curated Event

01 of 21 Cheers to Charity Mary Craven A stormy day turned into a stunning night on Oct. 25, as friends gathered at the Nashville home of Lady A's Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where the families of kids fighting cancer never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. The Kelleys were already familiar with St. Jude Presents: Curated, as Cassie had emceed the inaugural event in 2019 at the home of Charles' bandmate Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli before hosting and chairing themselves this year. Opening their own doors, the couple welcomed 60 guests inside for a six-course dinner prepared by Chef Philip Krajeck of Folk and Rolf and Daughters, an acoustic performance by a St. Jude patient and a live auction, which raised over $1 million for the Tennessee institution dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

02 of 21 Sittin' Pretty Mary Craven Guests — including Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler Hubbard — gathered in this serene space for the dinner, performance and live auction before posing for portraits.

03 of 21 Men at Work Mary Craven Chef Philip Krajeck (center) with his sous chefs plating one of the courses.

04 of 21 Hostess with the Mostess Mary Craven Cassie Kelley prepped a tantalizing tower, but there were plenty of sips to choose from — Chef Krajnek donated wine pairings from Spire Collection, specialty cocktails from Bardstown Bourbon Company and non-alcoholic pairings from Proxies. Additionally, a rare five-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle went up for auction later in the night.

05 of 21 Perfectly Plated Mary Craven Live auction items listed in this booklet included trips to Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, The Setting Inn in Napa, California and the Kelleys' Alys Beach, Florida beach house.

06 of 21 Chef's Choice Mary Craven Chef Philip Krajeck (right) and his team took a break from their mussel prep to strike a pose.

07 of 21 Sweet Harmony Mary Craven St. Jude patient Addie — who has since beaten cancer — shared her journey with guests, explaining how she "fell in love" with songwriting and country music along the way. She sang her original song, "Slow Dancin'," for the crowd before being joined by Kelley and Haywood to sing the Lady A hit "American Honey." The performance, which garnered a standing ovation, had producer Nathan Chapman — along with the men of Lady A — offering to produce a song for Addie if 15 guests would give $2,500. Spoiler alert: Addie will be heading to the studio soon!

08 of 21 Girl Talk Mary Craven Kelsea Ballerini shared a moment with Addie during dinner.

09 of 21 Blonde Babes Mary Craven Cassie Kelley and Kelsea Ballerini, who had just wrapped her Heartfirst tour, each wore their St. Jude pins.

10 of 21 Three's Company Mary Craven Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Kelley and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild color-coordinated in black and white looks.

11 of 21 Charitable Couple Mary Craven St. Jude Presents: Curated 2019 hosts Dave and Kelli Haywood enjoyed the evening.

12 of 21 Cheers to a Cure Mary Craven Kelsea Ballerini, Addie and Karen Fairchild took a quick pic after Addie's memorable performance.

13 of 21 Cassidy and Dierks Bentley Katie Kauss

14 of 21 Cassie Kelley, Virginia Davis, Hayley Hubbard, Kelli Haywood, Karen Fairchild, Kelsea Ballerini and Stephanie Chapman Katie Kauss

15 of 21 Kelsea Ballerini Katie Kauss

16 of 21 Cassie and Charles Kelley Katie Kauss

17 of 21 Karen Fairchild Katie Kauss

18 of 21 Hayley and Tyler Hubbard Katie Kauss

19 of 21 Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley Katie Kauss

20 of 21 Cassie Kelley Katie Kauss