Raise a Glass! Celebrate with Country Stars Inside the 3rd Annual St. Jude Presents: Curated Event

Held at the home of Lady A's Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie, the dinner party raised over $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and featured a six-course meal prepared by Chef Philip Krajeck of Nashville mainstays Rolf and Daughters and Folk

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on October 31, 2022 10:20 PM
01 of 21

Cheers to Charity

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

A stormy day turned into a stunning night on Oct. 25, as friends gathered at the Nashville home of Lady A's Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where the families of kids fighting cancer never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The Kelleys were already familiar with St. Jude Presents: Curated, as Cassie had emceed the inaugural event in 2019 at the home of Charles' bandmate Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli before hosting and chairing themselves this year. Opening their own doors, the couple welcomed 60 guests inside for a six-course dinner prepared by Chef Philip Krajeck of Folk and Rolf and Daughters, an acoustic performance by a St. Jude patient and a live auction, which raised over $1 million for the Tennessee institution dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

02 of 21

Sittin' Pretty

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Guests — including Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler Hubbard — gathered in this serene space for the dinner, performance and live auction before posing for portraits.

03 of 21

Men at Work

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Chef Philip Krajeck (center) with his sous chefs plating one of the courses.

04 of 21

Hostess with the Mostess

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Cassie Kelley prepped a tantalizing tower, but there were plenty of sips to choose from — Chef Krajnek donated wine pairings from Spire Collection, specialty cocktails from Bardstown Bourbon Company and non-alcoholic pairings from Proxies.

Additionally, a rare five-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle went up for auction later in the night.

05 of 21

Perfectly Plated

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Live auction items listed in this booklet included trips to Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, The Setting Inn in Napa, California and the Kelleys' Alys Beach, Florida beach house.

06 of 21

Chef's Choice

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Chef Philip Krajeck (right) and his team took a break from their mussel prep to strike a pose.

07 of 21

Sweet Harmony

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

St. Jude patient Addie — who has since beaten cancer — shared her journey with guests, explaining how she "fell in love" with songwriting and country music along the way. She sang her original song, "Slow Dancin'," for the crowd before being joined by Kelley and Haywood to sing the Lady A hit "American Honey."

The performance, which garnered a standing ovation, had producer Nathan Chapman — along with the men of Lady A — offering to produce a song for Addie if 15 guests would give $2,500. Spoiler alert: Addie will be heading to the studio soon!

08 of 21

Girl Talk

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Kelsea Ballerini shared a moment with Addie during dinner.

09 of 21

Blonde Babes

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Cassie Kelley and Kelsea Ballerini, who had just wrapped her Heartfirst tour, each wore their St. Jude pins.

10 of 21

Three's Company

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Kelley and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild color-coordinated in black and white looks.

11 of 21

Charitable Couple

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

St. Jude Presents: Curated 2019 hosts Dave and Kelli Haywood enjoyed the evening.

12 of 21

Cheers to a Cure

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Mary Craven

Kelsea Ballerini, Addie and Karen Fairchild took a quick pic after Addie's memorable performance.

13 of 21

Cassidy and Dierks Bentley

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
14 of 21

Cassie Kelley, Virginia Davis, Hayley Hubbard, Kelli Haywood, Karen Fairchild, Kelsea Ballerini and Stephanie Chapman

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
15 of 21

Kelsea Ballerini

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
16 of 21

Cassie and Charles Kelley

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
17 of 21

Karen Fairchild

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
18 of 21

Hayley and Tyler Hubbard

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
19 of 21

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
20 of 21

Cassie Kelley

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
21 of 21

Tyler Hubbard, Dave Haywood, Miles Adcox, Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley

Cassie & Charles Kelley host Curated, the annual St. Jude fundraiser
Katie Kauss
