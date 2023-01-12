ERNEST, Megan Moroney and Jackson Dean Named 2023 Hot Country Artists to Watch on Spotify

This year's list of emerging artists in the country music scene is one you won't want to miss!

On Thursday, PEOPLE is exclusively announcing Spotify's Hot Country artists to watch list for 2023. To celebrate this list, Spotify also put together a sweet compilation video where each act opens up about what the honor means to them.

This year's list includes Avery Anna, Dylan Marlowe, Ella Langley, ERNEST, 49 Winchester, Jackson Dean, Josh Ross, Megan Moroney, Restless Road and Tanner Adell.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a 2023 Hot Country Artist to Watch," said Moroney, who's best known for her viral hit "Tennessee Orange."

She continued, "When I moved to town I dreamed about being added to the playlist and to be recognized as an artist to watch this year is something I am so grateful for."

For ERNEST, who collaborated with Morgan Wallen on "Flower Shops" last year and began his career as a songwriter, this was a great start to a big year.

"There are so many artists who have been on this list that I admire and respect, so to be included means a lot," he said. "This is going to be a huge year with the deluxe album dropping in February and then we head out on tour playing shows all over the world, so being recognized as an artist to watch, especially this year, is pretty cool!"

Tanner Adell, best known for her catchy songs "Country Girl Commandments" and "Honky Tonky Heartbreak" said that when she learned the good news, she "screamed" and "had to sit down."

Anna said that two years ago she was "listening to Hot Country as a fan" — and now she's an artist to watch! "This is so cool," she said.

49 Winchester said it's an "honor" to be chosen and to feel like listeners are taking notice.

"It means that people are taking notice of what we're doing and that's important as up-and-coming musicians," he said. "Seeing tangible results. Watching people connect with our music and love what we're doing out here."

The full list of country artists who are projected to take 2023 by storm is out now.