Take a Peek Inside Spotify House's Mirror Booth at CMA Fest 2019 — and See All the Stars Who Struck a Pose Held at Ole Red for the second year in a row, Spotify House features a stacked lineup of performances during Nashville's annual CMA Fest Held at Ole Red for the second year in a row, Spotify House features a stacked lineup of performances during Nashville's annual CMA Fest More Sarah Michaud By RASCAL FLATTS DYLAN SCOTT TRISHA YEARWOOD LITTLE BIG TOWN LAUREN ALAINA MADDIE & TAE NOAH SCHNACKY RODNEY ATKINS AND ROSE FALCON TENILLE TOWNES JAMESON RODGERS 1 of 11 Advertisement 1 of 10 RASCAL FLATTS 2 of 10 DYLAN SCOTT 3 of 10 TRISHA YEARWOOD 4 of 10 LITTLE BIG TOWN 5 of 10 LAUREN ALAINA 6 of 10 MADDIE & TAE 7 of 10 NOAH SCHNACKY 8 of 10 RODNEY ATKINS AND ROSE FALCON 9 of 10 TENILLE TOWNES 10 of 10 JAMESON RODGERS You May Like Advertisement Read More Stay in the Know Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story Sign up Now Advertisement EDIT POST

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.