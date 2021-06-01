Southerland's Chris Rogers Marries Katie Cashman — All the Details from Their Wedding

Chris Rogers and Katie Cashman are married!

The country singer, 34, who is one half of the duo Southerland, and the biotech entrepreneur, 29, tied the knot at Front Porch Farms in Charlotte, Tennessee, on Saturday — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

For the couple, an outdoor venue "was a must" for their big day. They had an outdoor ceremony, cocktail hour by the pool and indoor/outdoor access for the reception, which was all planned by Sarah Patton with Social Bliss Events.

During the ceremony, the couple began their walk down the aisle with the Jurassic Park theme song.

Tanner Dalton, from Cross Point church in Nashville, married the couple, who recited traditional wedding vows in front of their family and friends after reading their own written vows to each other during their first look.

For the big day, the bride wore a Dany Tabet gown, which she says JB Custom Tailoring helped make "the dress of my dreams." She accessorized with a dainty mini diamond cross her mom gave her, her sister's veil and her bouquet with a blue touch — her "something new, something borrowed, something blue," respectively.

At the reception, the couple incorporated special touches, including a picture of Rogers' late father in the father of the groom's chair. They also gave scratch-off lottery tickets away to guests as it was a "tradition any time Katie's grandpa would visit" them.

Rogers — who released Southerland's debut EP Boot Up with bandmate Matt Chase the day before the wedding — sang the song for their first dance as a married couple. Cashman's father choreographed the father-daughter dance, which she says "was hilarious."

As for dinner, the couple had interactive stations showcasing some of their favorite foods. They had a guacamole bar, fajitas, grilled veggies and a fruit display (Cashman's favorite) catered by Pig & Pie.

For dessert, Cashman's mom made a homemade gluten-free angel food cake, which the couple says they were "blown away" by.

Throughout the day, photographer Saul Cervantes was on hand to capture all of the special moments.

Rogers and Cashman first started six years ago, after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party at Acme Feed & Seed in downtown Nashville. Cashman says she knew Rogers was "the one" when she brought him home to meet her family about five months in.

For Rogers, he also knew Cashman was "the one" pretty early on.

"I was in a stage of my life where I was no longer dating just to date," he says. "So, when I met Katie, I already had that in mind. She just had these really special qualities about her that I loved, and the more time that I spent with her the more obvious it became that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It's hard to explain! It was just one of those 'when you know, you know' moments."

Rogers decided to pop the question in September 2020, at a time when "it felt right" to do so in their lives and careers.

"I've always felt that part of a husband's role is to be the provider," he says. "I never wanted to rush into something as big as marriage and feel like I couldn't do that for Katie, so that was a big part of it for me. I have known for a few years that she was who I wanted to marry, but I was only waiting on a few other things in my life to fall into place."

As for what keeps their relationship strong, Rogers says it's remembering "how much we've gone through together."

"We have seen each other at the lowest of the lows and have stuck it out and supported each other and helped each other through some tough times," he says. "Facing these kinds of challenges and making it through to the other side only makes our relationship stronger, in my opinion. We know what when things get tough, we can count on each other."

He adds: "We also really strive to put our relationship in the hands of God and try our best to trust that it's all in His plans."

The couple is now looking forward to forever — but first comes the honeymoon, which they'll spend in the Dominican Republic in August.