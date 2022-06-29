Shy Carter Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star
The "Hurry" singer-songwriter takes PEOPLE inside his debut day on June 25 as he enjoys everything from a meal with his children to stepping into the circle
Dad Time with Isaac and Gracie
These two are my heart! Here we are getting to spend some sweet family time before getting all dressed up for the big night.
Backstage Breather
You won't be able to wipe this big ol' smile off my face for a very long time!
Ready to Go
Making my debut was nothing short of a spiritual experience for me. You can just feel the magic in the room and the overwhelming honor it is to be there. Everyone welcomed me like I was home. God bless the Grand Ole Opry.
Stepping Inside the Circle
I ended up kissing this circle at the beginning and end of my performance. Best first kiss ever!
Family Ties
This is my blood right here! My family! I couldn't imagine anyone else being by my side for this dream come true! To my sweet babies, Gracie and Isaac; my brother and collaborator, Micah; and my beautiful mom, Therese – I love you so much.
Man of the People
I got the whole crowd singing along with me to "Hallelujah," which comes at the end of "God Whispered Your Name" – a song I co-wrote with my brother Micah that was recorded by Keith Urban. It truly was a moment I'll never forget.
Making Friends and Fans
I needed to get out into that audience and walk around such an iconic room. I was giving hugs, high-fives, and really soaking in all of the good energy. I felt like everyone was happy to share this special experience with me.
