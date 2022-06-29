Shy Carter Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star

The "Hurry" singer-songwriter takes PEOPLE inside his debut day on June 25 as he enjoys everything from a meal with his children to stepping into the circle

By Shy Carter June 29, 2022 02:40 PM

1 of 7

Dad Time with Isaac and Gracie

Credit: Erika Rock

These two are my heart! Here we are getting to spend some sweet family time before getting all dressed up for the big night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Backstage Breather

Credit: Erika Rock

You won't be able to wipe this big ol' smile off my face for a very long time!

3 of 7

Ready to Go

Credit: Erika Rock

Making my debut was nothing short of a spiritual experience for me. You can just feel the magic in the room and the overwhelming honor it is to be there. Everyone welcomed me like I was home. God bless the Grand Ole Opry.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Stepping Inside the Circle

Credit: Erika Rock

I ended up kissing this circle at the beginning and end of my performance. Best first kiss ever!

Advertisement

5 of 7

Family Ties

Credit: Erika Rock

This is my blood right here! My family! I couldn't imagine anyone else being by my side for this dream come true! To my sweet babies, Gracie and Isaac; my brother and collaborator, Micah; and my beautiful mom, Therese – I love you so much.

6 of 7

Man of the People

Credit: Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

I got the whole crowd singing along with me to "Hallelujah," which comes at the end of "God Whispered Your Name" – a song I co-wrote with my brother Micah that was recorded by Keith Urban. It truly was a moment I'll never forget.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Making Friends and Fans

Credit: Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

I needed to get out into that audience and walk around such an iconic room. I was giving hugs, high-fives, and really soaking in all of the good energy. I felt like everyone was happy to share this special experience with me.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Shy Carter
    `