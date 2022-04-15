Shy Carter Drops 'Smooth and Sexy' Music Video for 'Hurry': 'Good Vibes All Around'

"'Hurry' is all about getting back to your lover's embrace," Carter tells PEOPLE of the song's inspiration

Hurry! Shy Carter just released a steamy music video for his latest song.

On Friday, Carter is premiering the music video for "Hurry" exclusively with PEOPLE — and he's showing his romantic side.

"I love this 'Hurry' video! It's smooth and sexy, and puts the perfect visual to a song that I already love so much," the "Beers with My Friends" singer, 37, tells PEOPLE.

He continues, "My guy Clemént really captured the essence of it. In the video, I'm really just so enthralled with this young lady and I miss her already. I'm just pleading with her to hurry her beautiful self back to me. And ooo-wee, she's coming!"

Shy Carter Shy Carter | Credit: Alexa King

In the music video, the country music singer is seen in a beautiful home, making his way around as he sings about a girl who's on his mind and begging for her to get back to him.

"Baby, if I'm coming on too strong/Oh I'm sorry/But every second is way too long," he sings.

His love interest is then seen getting into her car and driving over to him, before they're together again and greet each other with a slow dance and gaze into each other's eyes.

"'Hurry' is all about getting back to your lover's embrace," he says. "You've gotten a taste and you can't wait until you see them again! Hurry! Come on back and put your head on my heartbeat, baby. I don't want to live without you!"

For Carter, who released his debut EP The Rest of Us last year, the video's location played a vital role.

"There's a cool old-school vibe to this video. From the clothes, to the car, to the beautiful Cali house on the hill. It really matches the vintage feel of the song," he says. "It's just good vibes all around."

His love interest is played by Anjulie Persaud, whom Carter considers an "incredible artist" that he "really admires."

"I was so blessed to have her bring such beauty and charm that shines so effortlessly from deep within her soul," he says.