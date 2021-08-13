Shy Carter Releases 'All-Out Party' Video for 'Beer With My Friends,' Which Was a 'Blast' to Shoot

"I've learned from him to be patient, to be humble, to be cool and let these great songs just flow," Carter tells PEOPLE of collaborator David Lee Murphy

On Friday, Shy Carter released the "all-out party" music video for his catchy song "Beer with Friends" alongside Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy.

"This song is an all-out party. It's something you can put on repeat," Carter, 36, tells PEOPLE. "From beginning to end, I want people to be able to party, have a great time, sit back, chill, dance, show love to each other and drink a beer!"

"Shooting the video was a blast. It was a very hot day in Nashville. It was funny because, when we had our workingman clothes, there was concrete — wet concrete — dripping on our heads while we were sitting in the factory getting ready to walk out and shoot the scene for the first verse," he adds about shooting the music video. "But then we got to jump into an old-school red convertible and roll off to the bar, and we had some amazing people ready to have fun in there! We also had a line dance choreographed, which was super awesome and unique. It's perfect for the song."

Carter says Murphy — who is "such a phenomenal writer" and "one of the best ever" — helped write the song alongside Brian Simpson.

"I have been a fan of his for a long time," he adds of Murphy, 62. "He's the coolest guy, he's got the coolest voice, he's got the coolest swag, so I definitely wanted him to be on the song with me. And I'm so grateful he is! I've learned from him to be patient, to be humble, to be cool and let these great songs just flow. And let whatever is gonna be, let it be."

As for having Swindell, 38, on the song, Carter says he's been a "big fan for a long time."

"We've known each other for a long time and have been wanting to work together, so I just thought this was a perfect opportunity," says Carter. "I'm so grateful he was willing to hop on! He said he loved the writing as soon as he heard it. I've learned from Cole how to get on a song and execute and just kill it, baby. When it's time to go, let's GO!"

The new music video comes as Carter is set to go on tour alongside Tyler Rich, which he says is "gonna be so much fun."

"The shows that we've been doing have been BANANAS! They've been so much fun. I've been interacting with the crowd so much, we just have a great time together," he says. "There's been a lot of festivals, so everybody is out there to have a good time. I love entertaining people and making them a part of the show."

"We've been singing a lot of the songs on my album that will be coming and also a lot of the songs that I've written for other artists that have been hits," he adds. "It's especially great to hear the people singing along to 'Good Love' and 'Beer With My Friends.' I'm really looking forward to the tour with Tyler."