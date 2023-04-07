Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson's Iconic Tune 'Night Life' (Exclusive)

Crow recorded the song at the Luck Ranch Celebration for Nelson's 89th birthday last year

By Tricia Despres
Published on April 7, 2023 12:55 PM

Sheryl Crow knows life is short, which is why the accomplished singer/songwriter is taking the time right now to pay tribute to her 'dear friend' and fellow music icon Willie Nelson.

"What an honor to have had the opportunity to sing this legendary, beautiful Willie song," Crow, 61, tells PEOPLE about her brand-new rendition of the Nelson-penned song "Night Life." "The song has had quite the history."

Indeed, it has. Originally written by Nelson in 1959, the song sits high on the songwriting throne of the Texas native alongside songs such as "Crazy" and "Funny How Time Slips Away" as songs that established Nelson as an incredible songwriter before he went on to reach worldwide legendary status as an artist.

Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune “Night Life” (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson. Getty Images

"It's a blessing for me to have ["Night Life"] be included on this incredible tribute record," reflects the "Soak Up the Sun" musician, whose sentimental rendition of the song was recorded live during the Luck Ranch Celebration for Nelson's 89th birthday last year and will now be included on the new album One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to The Red Headed Stranger.

"Sheryl Crow is one of the most iconic and easily recognizable voices of the last 30 years," explains album producer Bruce Robison, 56, to PEOPLE about Crow's stunning rendition of "Night Life." "Her performance on this track is a master class in owning the stage even with a bluesy ballad and having thousands of people in the palm of her hand. She is a total pro."

Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune “Night Life” (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
Sheryl Crow. Casey Lee

Crow was joined by many a vocal powerhouse at Nelson's birthday celebration last year, including Steve Earle, Margo Price and Ray Wylie Hubbard. And it's these artists whose performances will also make their way to the new 14-track album set for release on April 28, which also happens to be a day before Nelson's 90th birthday.

The album certainly serves as a deserving tribute to the man who continues to flourish personally and professionally. Earlier this year, Nelson came home with two more Grammys to add to his collection – one for best country album for A Beautiful Time and one for best country solo performance for the touching song "Live Forever."

"I have been so fortunate this far, that I just hope for things to continue the way they are," the "On the Road Again" singer recently told PEOPLE. "I think it would be too much to ask for anything more than what I already have experienced."

Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune “Night Life” (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty

But there is more coming Nelson's way. A star-studded concert celebrating Nelson's 90th birthday will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30, bringing together a long list of megastars such as Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and The Chicks eager to pay their own unique tribute to Nelson.

And yes, Crow will be on hand too to perform at the event alongside her musical hero. And if fate has its way, the two will come together again soon, as both Nelson and Crow are currently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2023 will be announced in May.

"I'm still a little bit in shock," Crow tells PEOPLE of the nomination, which she received alongside the likes of artists such as George Michael, Missy Elliott and Cyndi Lauper. "It feels like I've been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So, it's really cool. I'm really honored."

Related Articles
Ian Munsick
Ian Munsick Talks New Album 'White Buffalo': 'This Is the Most Me My Music Has Ever Been' (Exclusive)
My Kind of Country, Micaela Kleinsmith
Apple TV+'s 'My Kind of Country' Crowns First Winner: 'I Still Haven't Processed It' (Exclusive)
Flat River Band
Flat River Band Releases New Single 'Wings of a White Dove' Inspired in Part by Naomi Judd (Exclusive)
Jason Isbell Exclusive Documentary Clip
Jason Isbell Reflects on How Pandemic Changed His Daily Life in New Documentary Clip (Exclusive)
Anna Rose. Created with RNI Films app. Preset 'None'. Photo by Shervin Lainez
Anna Rose on Her Famous Father, Upcoming Album and Latest Release 'Alameda': 'It Made Me Brave' (Exclusive)
Lauren Weintraub’s Grand Ole Opry Debut
Lauren Weintraub Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin, Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin and More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit Concert
Chase Stokes, kelsea ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Schafer
Country Date Night at Broadway's 'Shucked' — Kelsea & Chase, Kacey & Cole and More Couples!
Kelsea Ballerini Praises 'Inclusivity' as Drag Queens Say CMT Awards Performance Was 'Total Liberation'
Kelsea Ballerini Praises 'Inclusivity' as Drag Queens Say CMT Awards Performance Was 'Total Liberation'
Nikki Lane - "Denim & Diamonds" [Official Music Video]
Nikki Lane Releases 'DIY' Music Video About 'Female Empowerment' for Song 'Denim and Diamonds' (Exclusive)
Tanya Tucker, Bob McDill, and Patty Loveless at the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on April 3rd, 2023 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Songwriter Bob McDill to Enter Country Music Hall of Fame
Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion appear onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Says She Loves Megan Thee Stallion and Wants to Collaborate: 'She Is a Great Talent'
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 -- Pictured: JB Somers
JB Somers Reflects on the Loss of His Sister and What He Believes She'd Think of His 'Voice' Run (Exclusive)
Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Lainey Wilson Jokes a Tequila Shot Calmed Her Down for Big Night at 2023 CMT Awards (Exclusive)
CMT Winners portraits
Winners' Photos from the 2023 CMT Awards
Shania Twain receives equal play award at the CMT Awards
The 5 Best Moments of the 2023 CMT Awards