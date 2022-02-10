Shelby Darrall Releases Heartbreak Anthem 'Love Me When I'm Leavin'' and Shows Her 'Angsty' Side

"It's not a romcom — it's a red flag, kids," Darrall tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her single

Shelby Darrall is premiering her newest single "Love Me When I'm Leavin'" with PEOPLE, and it makes for the perfect heartbreak anthem.

In the guitar-backed track, Darrall, 26, sings about a loved one who only misses her when she's "gone," making the lyrics utterly relatable.

The inspiration behind the song, Darrall says, reflects the messiness behind breakups.

"I don't think any relationships just get to end clean. Good for you if you can cut yourself off cold turkey but I don't think most people have that type of self-control — I sure don't," the country singer tells PEOPLE. "'Love Me When I'm Leaving' is about knowing you're in a bad spot but tricking yourself into thinking it's somehow romantic — but who wants to stay with someone that only wants them when they leave?"

She continued, "It's not a romcom — it's a red flag, kids."

Darrall also says she loves the "badass" element to it.

"I loved that this song was written with a badass anthem feel to it though, I like that it lets me show a little bit of my angsty side," she says.

When she was first working on the song, she wanted to make sure it wasn't a downer.

"I wrote this song with Troy Verges and Jake Mitchell, two writers that I feel like are way out of my league so I felt blessed to be in that room," she says. "I remember walking in and talking with them and it was this feeling of, 'OK no more of this sad girl s---, we're writing this story, but as an uptempo' and that's how this song was born."