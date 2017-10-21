The country crooner and former Miss Arkansas tied the knot Friday evening, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

From Dan + Shay to Hannah + Shay!

Shay Mooney, one half of country duo Dan + Shay, married former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on Friday evening, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The ceremony was held between two oak trees on the Mooney family property in Arkansas and was followed by an outdoor reception with the Ozarks visible in the background, wedding planner Jessica Sloane tells PEOPLE.

The couple’s 9-month-old son Asher James — sporting a baby tux! — was carried down the aisle, while Dan Smyers and the duo’s guitarist Justin Richards stood up as groomsmen for their bandmate. Billingsley’s bridesmaids, including friends from her pageant days, wore dresses in muted blush and champagne tones, while the bride glowed in a gown by Ravini.

During the hilltop reception, Mooney, 25, became emotional while performing an original song he’d recently written for his new wife, 26, on the acoustic guitar.

The wedding featured florals by Jessica Zimmerman, catering by Simply the Best and music by DJ Connection.

On Saturday morning, the pair shared photos as they took off on their “honeymooney” to Cancun, Mexico.

The couple — who got engaged in August 2016 after a year and a half of dating — soon announced that they were expecting and welcomed Asher in January.

“It has been a huge change and the best change,” Mooney told PEOPLE in March of their new addition. “You love each other a ton and then you have a kid and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”

In March, Mooney said of their wedding plans, “I’m letting Hannah take care of most of that. We’re getting the details taken care of, but our main focus is Asher right now.”

For Mooney, it was love at first sight when he first met Billingsley through mutual friends. The two continued to build their relationship over text messages and have been together since 2014.

“From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her,” Mooney previously told PEOPLE. “She’s stunning. I finally convinced her to come to a show in Fayetteville, Arkansas.”

And a year and a half later, the “From the Ground Up” singer-songwriter got down on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

“She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down. She’s my better — and much better-looking — half,” he joked.