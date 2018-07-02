Shania Twain Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes at the Making of Her Now World Tour

Shania Twain is pulling back the curtain on her acclaimed Now Tour.

The singer and reigning queen of country pop is currently touring the country on the North American leg of her world tour — which kicked off in May and will run through August before heading overseas.

So how’d it all come together? Twain and company tell all in a new mini-documentary that PEOPLE is premiering exclusively.

In it, fans can see everything from the rehearsal process to opening night in Tacoma, Washington.

“I’m very excited to get the tour on the road,” Twain, 52, says in the clip. “Once we get in front of the audience and they go, ‘Yay,’ it makes every day interesting and worthwhile.”

Shania Twain Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Rob Sinclair, Twain’s creative director, says that the singer is “particularly good” at knowing what she wants.

“It’s been really fun to see how we can match the old classics that people are familiar with and then how we stage these news songs to help introduce them,” he says. “It’s a completely new show, totally different from anything you’ve ever seen from Shania Twain before.”

Helping that along are multiple oversized LED boxes, some of which send singers, band members, and Twain herself soaring up in the air.

“It’s complete insanity,” says guitarist Joshua Ray Gooch. “I’m not a fan of heights. They sent me up to the highest point. Shania is up really high as well. I don’t know how she’s doing it.”

Shania Twain Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Train released her latest album, Now, in September. The 12-track LP debuted on at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was her first new album in 15 years.

Singles of the record have included “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed” — the later which Twain premiered on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Twain has won five Grammys and remains the top-selling female country artist of all time, with more than 90 million albums sold worldwide.

Her Now Tour will play the Budweiser Gardens in London, Canada on Tuesday.