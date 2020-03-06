Shania Twain Talks Legacy of 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is returning to Vegas — and she’s doin’ it in style!

The country music icon will head back to Sin City next week for the next leg of her “Let’s Go!” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Before she hits the stage, Twain shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video with PEOPLE in which she opens up about the enduring legacy of her 1999 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

“If there’s any song that has ever affected culture in a way that I’ve ever written, it’s ‘Man! I Feel like a Woman.’ I can’t take credit for knowing that in the moment of writing it, but it sure does matter,” Twain, 54, says of her beloved hit. “‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ has taken on a life of its own entirely. There’s so much social relevance, like an anthem for many people. You can be a really strong, independent woman and still be playful or whatever you want to be on the outside — and be it with conviction.”

Twain adds: “If you want to be taken seriously, you need to present yourself seriously — but not to the point that you have to abandon who you are. ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ does say all of that.”

In addition to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Twain performs all her smash singles, from “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to “You’re Still the One” at her Vegas show.

Twain kicked off her “Let’s Go!” residency last December, and the Nashville star will hit the stage for a string of dates in March, May, June, August, September and December. (Click here for a complete list of dates.)

The singer-songwriter took a respite from the spotlight in recent years to focus on motherhood and manage a battle with Lyme disease, which nearly cost her her voice. After undergoing open-throat surgery, she’s happier and healthier than she’s been in years.

“It would have killed me not to be able to ever sing again,” she says. “I wasn’t going to let my life be over if I wasn’t going to be able to sing again, but I would have been very sad and I would have mourned that forever. But it is a great love of mine and a passion — that’s what got me back on stage again, because I could. Now I have more appreciation for it than ever.”