Shania Twain Shares Infectious Single 'Giddy Up!' as She Reveals Topless Shoot Was 'Scary' but 'Empowering'

Country queen Shania Twain is embracing her roots on her new single "Giddy Up!"

Twain, 57, released the catchy tune on Thursday alongside a new music video that features dozens of people being overcome by dance as they shop, eat and even do laundry.

The singer explained the title of "Giddy Up!" was inspired by a phrase she said in the studio, the same way her "Let's Go Girls!" became the iconic introduction of her 1997 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!'" Twain said in a statement. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.'"

She continued: "I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy Up!' is a way to call to the audience and say, 'Let's get ready for some fun!'"

The video features Twain briefly as a car mechanic, and includes dance-filled scenes set everywhere from a diner and a bar to a grocery story and a laundromat before things wrap at a honky tonk with some line dancing.

Shania Twain. Louie Banks

The track will feature on her upcoming sixth album Queen of Me, which is scheduled for release on Feb. 3. Twain released the album's first single, "Waking Up Dreaming," in September, and shared it with the world alongside a topless photo shoot.

During an appearance on the Today show Thursday — during which she sported a funky, new pink hairdo — Twain said stripping down was "really scary," but "so empowering."

"I don't love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on, or looking in the mirror at all at my body, so I said, 'Listen, I'm gonna face that fear, I'm gonna go into that photo shoot, I'm gonna put fashion aside,'" she explained. "So fashion we use to flatter our shapes, to maybe hide the things we don't like, to make us look more like what we wish we really did look like without the clothes, putting fashion aside, this is me… I'm so glad I did it. I was petrified."

The "You're Still the One" singer previously opened up about the experience in her PEOPLE cover story in December, and explained that she's recently begun to embrace all that comes with aging.

"I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting," she said. "I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

Shania Twain. Martin Schoeller

She also said she hopes to inspire generations of women to embrace confidence in their own bodies.

"I want other women that are aging, or any women … even if you're 12 and you're developing, you shouldn't feel like you need to hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield," she said. "But you have to do it within your own sense of what is right and good and safe for you."

Twain recently announced her Queen of Me Tour in support of her new album, and will hit the road in April for stops in North America and Europe through November.