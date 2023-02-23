Shania Twain Says She's 'Very Inspired' By Drag Queens: 'It Takes a Lot of Courage'

The country star, who once appeared as a guest on RuPaul's Drag Race, says drag queens are "very impressive"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 23, 2023 11:26 AM

There's at least one thing that does impress Shania Twain much — and that's drag queens!

The country superstar, who has long been open about the ways in which she draws inspiration from the LGBTQ+ community, opened up about her love for drag queens in an interview with GLAAD, saying that she "so admire[s] the talent there."

"Drag shows are so fun. I've been to a couple of drag shows, big ones in Las Vegas. Obviously RuPaul's Drag Race!" said the star, who once served as a guest judge on the popular MTV competition show. "First of all, it takes a lot of courage. I mean, fashion in itself takes courage. You're taking on a lot."

Twain, 57, continued by praising drag queens' impressive makeup skills, and said she often draws inspiration from their chic looks.

"The ability to put their own makeup on and do such a beautiful job. I've learned a lot from drag queens. I watched their tutorials because no, I've never seen such transformation in some of these talents that their faces go through... It's very impressive and their fashion, I don't know, I'm very inspired by it," she said.

Shania Twain attends The BRIT Awards 2023
Shania Twain. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The star concluded: "I think we need this inspiration; we need drag queens to share their talent with us."

The "Giddy Up!" singer famously appeared on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018, and contestants Mayhem Miller and Monét X Change performed her hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" as she looked on.

Twain previously revealed that the hit, which appears on her 1997 album Come On Over, was actually inspired by the drag queens she saw in the gay bars she'd frequent as a young woman.

"Gay bars had the best dance music and the most impressive dressers," she wrote in her 2011 memoir From This Moment On. "Being inexperienced at applying makeup, I marveled at how artistic and glamorous some of the men were. They looked so gorgeous, with features that had been defined and exaggerated with blushes, liners, shadows and accessories. My fascination with this initial introduction to men transforming themselves into beautiful women likely sowed the seed of inspiration for a song I would write years later: 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman.'"

The country star released her new album Queen of Me earlier this month, and will take it on tour starting in April.

She told GLAAD that fans should expect the setlist to be one she's "never done before," but that the classics will definitely make an appearance.

"If I wasn't going to do the classics, I'd put a warning sign up!" she joked. "I would never do that to you! So I will do the classics and I will include several songs from Queen of Me… I'm going to do songs that I haven't done in a very long time as well or that I've never done on tour."

Related Articles
Ben Gallaher Debuts "Lovin' You Gets in the Way'
Listen to Ben Gallaher's Angsty 'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' Ahead of His Debut Album Release
Reba McEntire Joins The Voice as a Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire to Appear on Season 23 of 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Says He'll Likely Have 'More Music to Come' in the Future: 'I Would Hope So'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
Chase Rice
Chase Rice Peels Back the Layers on New Album: 'It Took Me 10 Years to Figure Out What I Really Want to Do'
Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.
Dolly Parton Reflects on the Upcoming 3-Year Anniversary of Kenny Rogers' Death: 'I Miss Him So Much'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49
marcus king wedding
Country Rocker Marcus King Marries Briley Hussey in Nashville Ceremony: 'I Fell in Love, Hard!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoutwdwJmNt/, Ricky Martin/Instagram; CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin Reveals Son Valentino, 14, Has a Mustache in Haircut Photo: 'Baby No More'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Celebrated Major Career Win Day Before Apparent Suicide