Shania Twain Says She's 'Very Inspired' By Drag Queens: 'It Takes a Lot of Courage'

There's at least one thing that does impress Shania Twain much — and that's drag queens!

The country superstar, who has long been open about the ways in which she draws inspiration from the LGBTQ+ community, opened up about her love for drag queens in an interview with GLAAD, saying that she "so admire[s] the talent there."

"Drag shows are so fun. I've been to a couple of drag shows, big ones in Las Vegas. Obviously RuPaul's Drag Race!" said the star, who once served as a guest judge on the popular MTV competition show. "First of all, it takes a lot of courage. I mean, fashion in itself takes courage. You're taking on a lot."

Twain, 57, continued by praising drag queens' impressive makeup skills, and said she often draws inspiration from their chic looks.

"The ability to put their own makeup on and do such a beautiful job. I've learned a lot from drag queens. I watched their tutorials because no, I've never seen such transformation in some of these talents that their faces go through... It's very impressive and their fashion, I don't know, I'm very inspired by it," she said.

The star concluded: "I think we need this inspiration; we need drag queens to share their talent with us."

The "Giddy Up!" singer famously appeared on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018, and contestants Mayhem Miller and Monét X Change performed her hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" as she looked on.

Twain previously revealed that the hit, which appears on her 1997 album Come On Over, was actually inspired by the drag queens she saw in the gay bars she'd frequent as a young woman.

"Gay bars had the best dance music and the most impressive dressers," she wrote in her 2011 memoir From This Moment On. "Being inexperienced at applying makeup, I marveled at how artistic and glamorous some of the men were. They looked so gorgeous, with features that had been defined and exaggerated with blushes, liners, shadows and accessories. My fascination with this initial introduction to men transforming themselves into beautiful women likely sowed the seed of inspiration for a song I would write years later: 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman.'"

The country star released her new album Queen of Me earlier this month, and will take it on tour starting in April.

She told GLAAD that fans should expect the setlist to be one she's "never done before," but that the classics will definitely make an appearance.

"If I wasn't going to do the classics, I'd put a warning sign up!" she joked. "I would never do that to you! So I will do the classics and I will include several songs from Queen of Me… I'm going to do songs that I haven't done in a very long time as well or that I've never done on tour."