Shania Twain Says She Would Love to Collaborate with Younger Artists in the Future at 2023 Grammys

Shania Twain is looking to expand her list of collaborators!

In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the 57-year-old singer-songwriter said she'd like to get in the studio with young artists — especially ones who've been inspired by her music.

"It's true that I haven't done a lot of collaborating. I've always written music that I've recorded myself for the most part, like pretty much 99.9% of the time," said Twain. "But at this point, I'd love to just have more fun getting together with other artists."

The "Giddy Up!" musician, who's recently worked with Kelsea Ballerini and performed at Coachella with Harry Styles, noted that many artists have told her they grew up listening to her music.

"I'm running into a lot of young artists now that were little kids when my first albums came out, so I feel like I'm having a reunion with them, and we can have adult conversations," continued Twain. "They're not six anymore. They're all grown-up! So, I think that would be really surreal thing to do, would be to collab with some of these kids that aren't kids anymore."

Shania Twain. Lester Cohen/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

On Friday, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" performer released her new album Queen of Me, ushering in an era many fans have referred to as the "Shaniassance" — a label she welcomes.

"First of all, I love that word. I'm going to hold onto it as long as I can. I'm just celebrating life right now. I just recorded and released what I call my happy album," Twain said about the record. "It's just a very happy, feel-good, happy spirits, get-up-and-dance music, and that's how I feel. I'm just very, very much in a celebratory mood and spirit."

Considering she's in the "Shaniassance" and Beyoncé recently released her Renaissance album, would Twain be open to a collaboration with the singer? "She's so extraordinary," said the country superstar. "Absolutely."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.