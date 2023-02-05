Shania Twain Says She Would Love to Collaborate with Younger Artists in the Future at 2023 Grammys

The "Giddy Up!" musician tells PEOPLE on the 2023 Grammys red carpet that she would "absolutely" love to collaborate with Beyoncé

By
Published on February 5, 2023 08:21 PM

Shania Twain is looking to expand her list of collaborators!

In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the 57-year-old singer-songwriter said she'd like to get in the studio with young artists — especially ones who've been inspired by her music.

"It's true that I haven't done a lot of collaborating. I've always written music that I've recorded myself for the most part, like pretty much 99.9% of the time," said Twain. "But at this point, I'd love to just have more fun getting together with other artists."

The "Giddy Up!" musician, who's recently worked with Kelsea Ballerini and performed at Coachella with Harry Styles, noted that many artists have told her they grew up listening to her music.

"I'm running into a lot of young artists now that were little kids when my first albums came out, so I feel like I'm having a reunion with them, and we can have adult conversations," continued Twain. "They're not six anymore. They're all grown-up! So, I think that would be really surreal thing to do, would be to collab with some of these kids that aren't kids anymore."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain. Lester Cohen/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

On Friday, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" performer released her new album Queen of Me, ushering in an era many fans have referred to as the "Shaniassance" — a label she welcomes.

"First of all, I love that word. I'm going to hold onto it as long as I can. I'm just celebrating life right now. I just recorded and released what I call my happy album," Twain said about the record. "It's just a very happy, feel-good, happy spirits, get-up-and-dance music, and that's how I feel. I'm just very, very much in a celebratory mood and spirit."

Considering she's in the "Shaniassance" and Beyoncé recently released her Renaissance album, would Twain be open to a collaboration with the singer? "She's so extraordinary," said the country superstar. "Absolutely."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Harry Styles TOUT
Harry Styles Is in a Rainbow Paradise Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit — and No Shirt! — at 2023 Grammys
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ingrid Andress attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Ingrid Andress Shares at 2023 Grammys How a Kickball Game Led to Collaboration with Sam Hunt
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Embraces All Her Eras in a Midnight Blue Crop Top and Red Lip at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt Says She Is 'Always Really Proud to be Acknowledged' amid 2023 Grammy Nomination
Hillary Scott
Lady A's Hillary Scott Talks Collab with FOR KING + COUNTRY at 2023 Grammys: 'A Real Perfect Match'
Grammys red carpet couples
The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards
65th Annual Grammys - Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert Has Grammys Date Night with Husband, Jokes She's 'Redneck Enough' to Take Her Shoes Off
Maren Morris Grammys 2023
Maren Morris Bares Her Belly Button – and Debuts Bleached Eyebrows – on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain Pulls Another Hair Change, Going from Blonde to Fiery Red on Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony held at Microsoft Theater on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley McBryde Calls Carly Pearce Collaboration a 'Wonderful Thing For Our Friendship' at 2023 Grammys
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shaggy TOUT
Shaggy Says Collab with Sting on 'Com Fly Wid Mi' Included 'A Different Twist' During Grammys 2023
Doja Cat at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Gayle
Gayle Teases Upcoming Tours with Taylor Swift and Pink at 2023 Grammys: 'I Could Cry Thinking About It'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Talks 'I'm Good' Success, Teases New '70s-Style Music at 2023 Grammys
65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright