Shania Twain Says Prince Asked to Make an Album Together Around Her Divorce — but She Wasn't 'Ready'

Shania Twain and Prince almost made an album together!

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to promote her new album Queen of Me, the 57-year-old performer revealed the late "1999" icon once asked to collaborate on a project inspired by Fleetwood Mac's Rumours ahead of Twain's 2008 divorce from ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, but she wasn't "ready."

"I missed out on that because Prince called me when I got divorced. We're on the phone, and he said, 'Shania, why don't you come to Paisley Park? I want to make the next Rumours album with you,'" said Twain. "And that was the weirdest thing he could've ever said because Mutt's standard on where he thought I could live as a standard was that album, the Rumours album. He said that to me."

Released in 1977, Rumours was created following multiple romantic breakups within Fleetwood Mac, so Twain was caught off-guard by Prince's timely reference to the album.

"When Prince said that to me, I'm like, 'Aw man, I'm not even divorced yet! I've been dumped, but there's no divorce yet. This is way too ironic, what you're saying.' And I'm such a major Prince fan," she continued. "And on top of that, I hadn't found my voice yet. I was still working on it. I was so far from finding it, still. I was writing, but I was too insecure to get with Prince in the studio. I was too insecure in every way."

Shania Twain and Zane Lowe. Courtesy Apple Music

She also recalled a particular rule that Prince, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016, held firmly for working at his residence.

"I'm on the phone with him, and I'm swearing, like I always do. He says to me, 'Well, if you do decide to come to Paisley Park, there's no swearing allowed here.' So that was another strike," she recalled. "I'm like, 'Oh no, I love you so much, but I don't think I could get through writing and recording an album without swearing somewhere along the way! What are you going to do to me if I swear? I'm going to have to stand in the corner or something!'"

Unfortunately, the pair never got the chance to work together. "I wasn't sure about that. I don't think I was ready for what all that was going to mean for me," said Twain. "I didn't give up on it or anything, but then he died."