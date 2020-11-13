I'm proud of you, Kelsea. And I'm there for you. And when she sent me the song, I thought, 'Yeah, this is a hit song,'" Twain says on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about "hole in the bottle" remix

Shania Twain Says Kelsea Ballerini 'Never Ceases to Amaze Me' After 'Hole in the Bottle' Remix

There's nothing like ruby red wine for these two!

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain teamed up for the ultimate collab: a remix of Ballerini's playful "hole in the bottle" — and they raved about their relationship to Jeremy Parsons on PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"I'm just beaming. The fact that she even knows who I am still freaks me out," Ballerini, 27, says of the country legend. "But the fact that someone that genuinely shaped me wanting to be a woman in entertainment, a songwriter, a businesswoman, someone who pushed boundaries, someone who blazed trails."

"I mean, she's it for me. You're it for me," she adds.

Ahead of releasing the "hole in the bottle" remix, Ballerini shared several nods to Twain sporting outfits similar to the icon's signature style on Instagram. Ballerini even wore a top hat like in Twain's "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" during her CMA Awards performance of the track Wednesday.

"I love the song and it's very playful," says Twain, 55, of the collab. "But listen, Kelsea is a very serious writer and director. She was sending me little bits, saying, 'Okay, well, I want you to do it your way, but I can hear this and this, and that and that, and this melody. And I just did exactly what she told me to do. And it was perfect.'"

"What's really cool about this song right now is there's so much music that we both have out that's so heartfelt, and in-depth, and vulnerable, but just in the world right now, I'm so excited to have a song that's an escape," says Ballerini about their new duet. "It's this fun two minute and 50-second moment where people can turn it on and just escape into this fun wine world with Shania and [me]. And that, to me, is just the greatest gift."

Although the two had to create the song while apart from each other due the coronavirus pandemic, the two look forward to hopefully getting into the studio together down the line. (Twain is quarantining in her husband Frédéric Thiébaud's native Switzerland.)

"I think it would be a real bottleneck experience because we've all been apart for so long that it if Kelsea and I get in a studio together ever — which we will, I'm sure. I'm confident of that — we're going to just make the most of it and do something really exciting," said Twain.

Ballerini then explains that the two have been in touch over the years. They met in 2016 at CMT's Artists of the Year event where Twain was named Artist of a Lifetime and Ballerini was named Breakout Artist of the Year. That day, Ballerini took the stage to perform "Peter Pan" and she was left in awe when she saw Twain singing along.

"I remember I looked down, and she knew the words to 'Peter Pan,' and it was just the craziest thing to me," Ballerini says. "And then, I got to meet her afterward. That was the start of our friendship."

"I was very proud of her because I could sense her self-confidence and not an egotistical way or anything like that. But I just thought this is a take-charge girl. She's writing this music. I could see the director artist behind the beautiful facade of the... I mean, she looks like a supermodel," Twain says of that moment. "But she delivers something deeper than that. It's very obvious. I was proud of her. I thought 'Yeah, this is a star in the making."

Twain then added that she even went to a Lady A show once (which Ballerini says Twain and her husband Ubered to. "That's another reason why I adore you.") just to see the "Better Luck Next Time" star perform as an opener.

"She never ceases to amaze me. She always comes up with the goods, and it's really difficult to stay strong as a female in country music over any period of time, nevermind at all. So, I'm proud of you, Kelsea," she says. "And I'm there for you. And when she sent me the song, I thought, 'Yeah, this is a hit song.' And thank you for thinking of me. And I'm privileged to be a part of it."

"I could cry. I'm not going to, but I could. Thank you for saying all of that," responds Ballerini.

Ballerini praises Twain for being able to "balance lightheartedness" and "good humor" with "genuine songwriting skill."

"It's really cool to be able to show different sides of your artistry because you can have these serious, vulnerable, introspective songs, and then, you can have fun love songs, and then, you can have a quirky drinking song, and it doesn't take away from any other corner of who you are," Ballerini tells Twain. "I mean, I've learned that listening to your music all these years. You're everything."

Twain also dishes on the weirdest place she's written a song: a soccer game!

"I'm used to the really fast game of hockey. It's super fast. You hear the puck, you hear the banging up against the... It's a rough bang-them-up sport," she says of writing "From This Moment On" from her hit album Come On Over.

"So, going to a soccer game was like watching a sport in slow motion at the time. Huge field, and it's a very silent game as far as the actual playing of the game. So, I'm like, 'Wow, I've got time to write a song between passes here,'" she adds.

The remix of "hole in the bottle" featuring Shania Twain is out now.