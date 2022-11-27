Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets

The new version of the country star's classic album comes as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

Published on November 27, 2022 11:00 AM
Elton John, Shania Twain, Chris Martin
Elton John, Shania Twain, Chris Martin. Photo: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty, Andreas Rentz/Getty, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shania Twain is ringing in the holiday season with a special gift to fans!

The country superstar is releasing a deluxe version of her 1997 classic Come on Over, complete with a few star-studded duets, as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love.

The new edition will feature two live versions of her No. 1 hit "You're Still the One" — one with Chris Martin that was recorded in Las Vegas earlier this year, and another with Elton John taped in Miami in 1999.

The album will also feature a duet with Nick Jonas on "Party for Two," recorded at Stagecoach in 2017.

Twain previously described John as one of her "big, big, big heroes," and said her surprise performance with Martin was "a life dream realized!"

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer and Jonas, meanwhile, have teamed up in the past, on a holiday song called "Say All You Want for Christmas."

Come on Over, Twain's third studio albums, propelled her to international fame thanks to its 12 No. 1 country singles. It remains the best-selling studio album by a female solo artist.

The country star thanked fans earlier this month for its success as she marked the album's 25th anniversary.

"25 years ago I released Come On Over... and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist ...Crazy," she wrote.

The anniversary came just days after Twain announced her upcoming sixth studio album Queen of Me will be released on Feb. 3.

Come on Over is Sunday's gift in Apple Music's holiday countdown, which began on Friday and will go through Wednesday.

Apple Music subscribers are getting exclusive gifts from music stars, including live concert recordings, new renditions of classic songs and a new holiday album.

