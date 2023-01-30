Shania Twain Says She 'Lost a Very Important Foundation' Upon Her Parents' Death in 1987 Car Crash

"My whole life history was there, with them, and many of the associations fell along the way, away, after my parents died," said Twain on a new episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast

By
Published on January 30, 2023 01:30 PM
Shania Twain arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Shania Twain. Photo: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Shania Twain is opening up about losing her parents in a 1987 car accident.

In a new interview on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the country superstar spoke to the Today host about the death of her mother, Sharon Twain, and stepfather, Jerry Twain, and how the loss impacted their family.

Twain, 57, recalled attending a "computer programming" school in Toronto at 22 years old, where she was working on a "backup plan" in case her singing career didn't take off, when she learned the news of her parents' death.

"My sister had called me and told me that they died in a car accident. I just, you know, I fell apart totally, just into shock for days, and I just couldn't let go of them," said the Grammy winner, who's previously spoken candidly about growing up in poverty and facing both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of Jerry.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Poet's Award Honoree Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM)
Shania Twain. Erika Goldring/Getty

"I lost a very important foundation. As rickety as it was, it was still a foundation," continued Twain. "My whole life history was there, with them, and many of the associations fell along the way, away, after my parents died. It was so true that so much of my life was stemming from them being in my life — the good and the bad."

Following the tragedy, Twain assumed the role of raising her three younger siblings. "My kids — I call them that often. I know they're not mine, but I say that," she explained, noting that her eldest sister was "very, very busy" with her own marriage and two children.

"My younger sister was still living at home, and my two younger brothers were still, you know, 13 and 14 years old," added Twain. "We all agreed that they shouldn't be separated. But no relatives were able to take both of them in. So, the only way to keep them together was for us to stay together."

Shania Twain visits Bauer Media
Shania Twain. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Taking on the responsibilities of a caregiver, however, wasn't new for Twain. "I was already very much a mother figure in our house. My mother was depressed a lot of our lives, didn't get out of bed for days many times," she recalled.

"That's why I was up, ironing my dad's shirt and his pants, getting everybody ready for school in the mornings, and getting home from school after the whole mess of the morning," continued the singer-songwriter. "I had to hurry up and rush around and clean it all up before he got home, so he didn't drag her out of bed by her hair. I mean, this was the cycle."

About five years after her parents' deaths, Twain released her debut self-titled album in 1993 — two years before she'd skyrocket to success with The Woman in Me and its singles, including "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" and "Any Man of Mine."

Related Articles
InStyle Shania Twain 2023 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/81hqg7kxl25cbh9/AAB1wRtDkaDMTTNqXbqAjCv7a?dl=0
Shania Twain Says She Enjoys Being an 'Auntie' to Rising Stars Seeking Advice: 'So Rewarding'
Shania Twain Says She Was ‘Petrified’ to Sing After Throat Surgery
Shania Twain Says She Was 'Petrified' to Sing After Throat Surgery, but 'Had to Take the Leap'
Shania Twain and her son
All About Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley Said She 'Had a Lot to Do Still' During Final Visit to Son's Grave Before Her Death
Author and "Today Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the Like Mother Like Daughter Health Legacy Summit at The Newseum on April 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandmother Barbara Bush Once Told Her She Looked 'Chubby' in a Bikini
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Says Performing with Harry Styles at Coachella Was 'One of the Highlights of My Career'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb and Daughter Hope Buy Meals for Strangers When Out to Dinner: 'We Don't Say a Word'
Shania Twain With Pastel Pink Hair During Today Show Appearance
Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Asked to See Photos of Princess Diana's Car Crash: 'I Was Looking for Evidence...It Was True'
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Finding 'Peace' (and Love Again) After Ex's Affair: 'The Resentment Is Gone'
2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Honoree Shania Twain, winner for the Music Icon of 2022, and Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'
Barbara Walters The View
'The View' Honors Barbara Walters in Tribute Show After Her Death: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She Would 'Flatten' Her Breasts to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse as a Teenager
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Posing Topless and 'Embracing' Menopause: I'm 'So Unashamed of My New Body'
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Once Accidentally Channeled Shania Twain While Discussing His Issues with Meri
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Once Accidentally Channeled Shania Twain While Discussing His Issues with Meri