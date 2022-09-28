Shania Twain Recalls a Dinner with Oprah Winfrey That 'Went Sour' After They Discussed Religion

"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," Twain told singer Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on the Table Manners podcast

By
Published on September 28, 2022 11:10 AM
Oprah Winfrey (L) and singer Shania Twain (R) promote OWN, Winfrey's forthcoming cable channel, at the Discovery Communications - 2010 New York Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 8, 2010 in New York City.
Oprah Winfrey and Shania Twain. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Over the years, Shania Twain has learned when to keep certain conversations light.

Speaking to singer and host Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on a new episode of the Table Manners podcast released Wednesday, the pop-country icon recalled a dinner she once had with Oprah Winfrey, where the conversation turned awkward as they began discussing religion.

"I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey," said Twain, 57, on the food-focused podcast, noting that the pair ate at a restaurant. "She's such a smart lady."

On the podcast, Ware, 37, prompted Twain's story by asking about a notable dinner from her life, and while the "What's Your Pleasure?" musician mentioned the '90s, it's unclear when this specific dinner occurred.

"It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, 'Let's stop talking about religion!'" recalled Twain. "She is quite religious."

Throughout her decades-long career, Twain has been interviewed several times by Winfrey, 68, and the pair collaborated on the 2011 docuseries Why Not? With Shania Twain, which ran for six episodes on OWN.

Despite working together, they seemingly don't see eye-to-eye on religion, as Twain doesn't subscribe to a particular belief system. "I'm not religious in the sense that I'm dedicated to a religion. I'm much more of a spiritual person," she said. "I would say I'm a seeker."

Twain then recited a classic lesson she learned the hard way: "Everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion.'"

At the time, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" performer was open to having a conversation about their religious differences, but, she recalled, "It just wasn't debatable."

"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," added Twain. "Canadians like to debate everything. So, I'm like, 'Oh, OK. It's time to change the subject.'"

shania twain
Shania Twain. Louie Banks

Earlier this month, Twain released a new, '80s-inspired single called "Waking Up Dreaming." She recently opened up to The Sun about the decision to go topless on the song's cover artwork, which sees her wearing a cowboy hat, colorful boots, a white shirt tied around her waist — and seemingly nothing else.

"I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist," the hit singer-songwriter told the outlet. "This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself."

As for any naysayers who may balk at her decision to go semi-nude on the "Waking Up Dreaming" cover, Twain said, "You have to be strong. I never really get angry with criticism. You can't please everybody, that's normal."

