Shania Twain Admits She Peed Herself 'Multiple Times' on Stage: 'The Show Must Go On'

Shania Twain is opening up about some embarrassing moments that “No One Needs to Know.”

While playing a game of “That Does Impress Me Much” with Andy Cohen and Patricia Arquette on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, the country star admitted that she has wet herself in front of an audience multiple times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am on stage all the time,” the Real Country judge, 53, said. “I have peed myself on stage. The show must go on!”

Though Twain has multiple headlining tours — including her current Now Tour — under her belt, she went into detail about one moment in particular in which she was able to cover up her little accident.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Twain said. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing, I peed myself, and the puddle? I just knocked my glass of water over.”

“I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness,” she continued. “I stood up, it all came out, I was dry and the glass of water [was] on the seat. I think when you’re dyslexic you think ahead of these things.”

Shania Twain Greg Endries/Bravo

RELATED: Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt Give Unknowns a ‘Genuine Shot’ on Real Country

Twain opened up about another embarrassing time in which she got locked out of her hotel room naked while looking for a bathroom.

“I was in Rome with my husband and the room was [tiny],” Twain said. “I went to bed naked that night, and I have to go for a pee so I open up the wrong door, and I ended up in the hallway. I’m knocking on the door [like], ‘Let me in!’ [My husband was] like, ‘What are you doing out there?’ I said, ‘Well, I was sure the bathroom was here.'”

RELATED: Shania Twain Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes at the Making of Her Now World Tour

During the game, Arquette, 50, made some confessions of her own. She said she was arrested at 15 years old for grand theft and once wore a wire while working undercover for a private detective.

“I’m mysterious,” Arquette said with a laugh.