Shania Twain Calls Topless New Single Artwork a 'Statement of Being Comfortable in My Own Skin'

Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music.

Fresh off the release of her new, '80s-inspired single "Waking Up Dreaming," the pop-country icon opened up to The Sun about the decision to go topless on the song's cover artwork, which sees Twain wearing a cowboy hat, colorful boots, a white shirt tied around her waist — and seemingly nothing else.

"I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist," the 57-year-old singer-songwriter told the outlet. "This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself."

As for any naysayers who may balk at her decision to go semi-nude on the "Waking Up Dreaming" cover, Twain said, "You have to be strong. I never really get angry with criticism. You can't please everybody, that's normal."

Shania Twain. Louie Banks

The new song marks the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" musician's first solo release since 2017's Now album and follows recent collaborations with Ronan Keating, Orville Peck and Kelsea Ballerini. Twain told The Sun that "Waking Up Dreaming" also acts as the first single from an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced album — which she teased to be especially upbeat.

"I'm really excited about cheering people up," said Twain. "This album is very chirpy, and I'm very frank with my lyrics on it, so it's not a fluffy, lyrical album. It's a happy album."

She continued, "I had a very productive songwriting pandemic period and — as much as we were isolated — it was almost like I wanted to cheer myself up, and that just came out in the music. It's so danceable."

Over the past year, Twain wrapped her Let's Go! concert residency in Las Vegas and released a documentary about her life and career via Netflix titled Not Just a Girl. Despite keeping busy, she's already thinking about two possible projects for the future: a biopic film about herself and a jukebox musical using her songs, à la Mamma Mia!

"Both of those things are possibly in the future," she told The Sun. "All sorts of things are in the pipeline. I'm writing songs all the time, and the Netflix documentary has been a huge talking point in my life and career. There's all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can't talk about right now. But I've got a very busy few years ahead of me."

Last week, Twain debuted the "Waking Up Dreaming" music video — an '80s-inspired blast from the past that brings to mind the hair metal fashion of the decade. In the Isaac Rentz-directed clip, Twain rocks teased hair, elaborate makeup and multiple outfit changes (complete with plenty of sequins, of course) as she preps backstage, chats with friends and ultimately performs.

Alongside the single and video release, Twain announced she's now signed to Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. "I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville," Twain said in a press statement. "I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."