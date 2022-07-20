Not Just a Girl will hit the streaming service on July 26

Shania Twain's Rise to Fame Gets Documentary Treatment in Netflix's Not Just a Girl Trailer

Shania Twain's inspirational rise to success is coming soon to a TV near you!

The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl dropped on Wednesday, and features music video clips, concert and archival footage and new interviews all centered around Twain's legendary country music career.

"Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary," Twain, 56, says in a voiceover as she drives through a lush mountain landscape. "You gotta be brave."

Not Just a Girl, named after a new song of the same name, follows the star's beginnings growing up poor in Timmins, Ontario, and follows her as she signs to a label in Nashville and meets her future producer and husband Robert "Mutt" Lange.

The film, directed by Joss Crowley, features studio session footage from throughout her career and chronicles all of her ups and downs, including her split from Lange in 2008 and subsequent marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud three years later, as well as her work on her sixth album. It'll also cover her vocal cord struggles, which began after she contracted Lyme disease in 2003.

"It was similarly intense to losing my parents," she says in the trailer. "I thought I'd lost my voice forever, I thought that was it."

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Shania Twain Documentary Not Just a Girl Shania Twain | Credit: Mercury Studios

Fellow stars like Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo and Orville Peck also weigh in on the "You're Still the One" singer's legacy, while artists like Taylor Swift pop up in a video call.

"She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer," says Richie, while Peck says that she "shifted culture."

Not Just a Girl will begin streaming on July 26, the same day Twain is set to digitally release a compilation album called Not Just a Girl (The Highlights).

"I'm finishing my album. It's a really great feeling," Twain says in the trailer. "And I think the fans will enjoy it."

The five-time Grammy Award winner recently made a surprise appearance at Harry Styles' headlining Coachella set in April, where the two sang "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

While performing with Twain, Styles addressed the crowd before him, saying, "Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing."

"She also taught me that men are trash," he continued with a laugh, before adding, "but to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."