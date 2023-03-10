Shania Twain Says She's Never Met Brad Pitt Despite Iconic Song Lyric: 'I Think He's Avoiding Me'

Did Shania Twain offend Brad Pitt by saying he doesn't impress her much?

In a new episode of the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, the country superstar said she's never met Pitt in real life despite singing an iconic lyric about him in 1997's "That Don't Impress Me Much."

"Have you ever met a rocket scientist?" asked host Amelia Dimoldenberg, referencing another lyric from the same hit song.

"No," said Twain, 57. "I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt."

"I think he's avoiding me, honestly," continued the singer-songwriter.

Elsewhere during the comedic interview, Twain spoke about the meaning behind the title of her latest album, Queen of Me, which dropped last month. "Queen of Me means I am my own boss. I drive my own bus," she said, to which Dimoldenberg asked to clarify whether or not she actually drives her own tour bus.

"Well, I have — I can drive a bus," explained Twain, who's embarking on a major world tour later this year. "I don't drive my own tour bus. I could drive my [bus]. I can drive a lot of things. But what I really mean is that I take charge of myself. I take responsibility for myself."

Shania Twain and Harry Styles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" performer also reflected on her surprise performance with Harry Styles during the former One Direction member's headlining Coachella performance last year.

"I really enjoyed it. It was really great, and Harry's sweet. He's a lovely, lovely guy," she said.

Dimoldenberg then asked if Twain could share Styles' phone number with her — but the Grammy winner declined. "I'm too loyal," she said. "I like you, but I can't give you Harry's number... I could, but then I'd feel bad about it."