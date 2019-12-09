Shania Twain Kicks Off Energetic New Las Vegas Residency Show: 'I'm Intrigued by the Visual'

Shania Twain‘s new “Let’s Go” residency in Las Vegas is a cacophony of singalongs and hits, but she’s already teasing the addition of new music, and maybe even an acoustic show in the future.

“I’d love to do a whole acoustic show. I don’t know if you’re going to be bored with that though. People are so used to seeing me rock it out,” she told PEOPLE backstage, citing the positive reaction to a stripped-down version of “You’re Still the One” during her new residency show. “I liked that they were into the mood of it.”

Currently recording new songs, she said an upcoming album would have an “organic acoustic” feel, something that feels “intimate.” At least one of those songs could easily work itself into “Let’s Go.”

For Twain, a Vegas residency is nothing new, as she had a widely successful series that ran from 2012-2014 at Caesars Palace. She’s done two tours since her previous Vegas stint.

“Halfway through that last tour I thought, I think I’d like to be back on another residency,” she said. “I think the only place that I would really want to be in one place is Las Vegas.”

During the “Let’s Go” residency, Twain serves as creative director, as well. The show features big moments, sentimental moments and she even performs with her dog Melody at one point. Quite honestly, it carries a strong party vibe through much of it, and the fact that she begins the show with “Rock This Country” gives a sense of what’s to come.

Then, naturally, there’s the fashion.

Twain, 54, does eight costume changes during the two-hour show that range from fun and flirty to “mermaidy,” as she calls the shimmering dress she wears for “From This Moment On.”

“It’s so important for me when I go to a show that I enjoy the visual,” she said. “I’m intrigued by the visual. I like things that sparkle and, from a practical standpoint, things have to be comfortable. I have to be able to sing and move. I can’t be distracted… You’ve got to build the wardrobe to the set.”

The sets during the show inside Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater change throughout the show, going from a makeshift bar to even a faux romantic dinner (in both sets she pull audience members from the crowd to share the stage with).

The audience members, of course, create a thrilling sense of the unknown. On Saturday night, a man tried to have a conversation with Twain while she sat atop the mobile bar, telling her it was his 50th birthday. You can’t really blame him. How many chances do you get to speak to an icon?

Even after all the albums sold and having the honor of being the best-selling female artist in country music history, Twain, who is a bonafide crossover star, doesn’t necessary like to box herself into music genres.

“I see myself in more of the realm of a Stevie Nicks,” she said. “I grew up singing rock. I grew up singing country. I could have just focused on one genre, but that’s not who I am. I meld things I’ve gotten influences from. I’m a little bit of a hybrid artist. I’m not a purist.”

What she is, though, is a Vegas headliner … again.