Shania Twain Reveals She Is Inspired by Britney Spears 'A Lot': 'I Sing Along to Her Records'

Speaking on the newest episode of her podcast Home Now Radio with Shania Twain on Apple Music, the 5-time Grammy-winner, 55, revealed just how much she adores Spears, 39.

"Hit me baby one more time. Oh yeah! Britney Spears," Twain said of the pop star. "I don't sound like her, but I sing along to her records."

"Britney Spears is another residency artist in Las Vegas that I have seen a few times," she continued. "She was initially in Zappos theater where I ended up myself and I loved the room. I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot."

In each segment of Home Now Radio with Shania Twain, the best-selling female country star of all time vividly details some of her most memorable experiences during her Las Vegas residency (which began in December 2019).

One of those unforgettable moments was seeing Spears hit the stage in Nevada.

Turns out, Twain also played a part in the making of Spears' sophomore studio album — and it was a hit.

"It was a fantastic show," Twain said. "I actually co-wrote a song for her years ago in 2001, it was for the album Oops!... I Did It Again. The song was called, 'Don't Let Me Be The Last to Know.'"

The legendary singer also spoke highly of Lady Gaga and Avril Lavigne, who have both held residencies in Sin City.