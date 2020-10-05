Shania Twain and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Pose for Rare Red Carpet Photos — with a Cheeky Caption

The red carpet appearance is also the first time she's shared a photo with her husband in months

Now, that's love!

Shania Twain and husband Frédéric Thiébaud stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance in Switzerland last weekend for the 16th annual Zurich Film Festival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The country legend — sporting a white blazer and leather pants while her beau wore a simple black tuxedo — shared the photos on her Instagram with a simple caption, quoting her own song title: "The Woman in Me (Needs the Man In You) ❤️."

Earlier this year, Twain, 55, told PEOPLE that "faith and love" is what keeps the two together. (They tied the knot in 2011.)

Image zoom Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebaud Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"I'm so grateful I found the faith and courage to love again — because the last thing you want to do when you're crushed is love again," Twain said then. "When you have a great loss, you lose faith; you get very discouraged. I'm sure a lot of people say, 'I'm never going to love again. I never want to fall in love again.' Songs have been written about that. I'm really glad that that got turned around for me, and that’s what this relationship is."

Twain and Thiébaud, 50, fell in love after her ex-husband Mutt Lange allegedly had an affair with her friend (and Thiébaud's ex-wife) Marie-Anne.

RELATED: Shania Twain Felt Like She Had to ‘Work Harder Than the Average Guy’ to Become Successful

"It's twisted," Twain told AARP The Magazine in January. "But so beautifully twisted."

In March, the singer shared a sweet photo with her husband at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lucky that I love spending time with this one ❤️ ," she wrote along with a photo of the two. "Tag your quarantine partner at home or online that's keeping you 😁."

The red carpet appearance came days before she released the diamond version of her album The Woman in Me in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

"This release is really special for me as I have had the opportunity to enjoy the album from your perspective, reliving the music through your stories and memories, as you are the ones who have owned this album for the last 25 years ❤️ ," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm very grateful to you and I hope you love the Diamond Edition package."

In August, the singer spoke about her battle with Lyme disease, which she feared would deteriorate her voice. (She received "very scary" open-throat surgery to treat it.)

"There was a long time when I thought I would never sing again," Twain told Loose Women. "It took years to get to the bottom of what was affecting my voice, and, I would say, a good seven years before a doctor was able to find out if it was nerve damage to my vocal cords directly caused by Lyme disease. I was simply out horse riding in the forest and got bit by a tick, a Lyme tick."