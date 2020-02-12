Shania Twain: I’m ‘Grateful I Found the Courage to Love Again’ with Husband Frédéric Thiébaud

He’s still the one!

In the new issue of PEOPLE, country music icon Shania Twain opens up about her romance with husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

The pair tied the knot in 2011. As for what makes their relationship work all these years later?

“Faith and love,” Twain, 54, told PEOPLE at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection fashion show last week in New York City.

The beloved singer famously fell in love with Thiébaud, 49, after her ex-husband Mutt Lange allegedly had an affair with her friend (and Thiébaud’s ex-wife) Marie-Anne.

“I’m so grateful I found the faith and courage to love again — because the last thing you want to do when you’re crushed is love again,” Twain says. “When you have a great loss, you lose faith; you get very discouraged. I’m sure a lot of people say, ‘I’m never going to love again. I never want to fall in love again.’ Songs have been written about that. I’m really glad that that got turned around for me, and that’s what this relationship is.”

After taking a break to focus on family, the Nashville legend returned in 2017 with Now, her first album in 15 years. Now she’s back in Las Vegas, headlining her second residency — “Let’s Go!” at the Zappos Theater — and loving her life back onstage.

“I have more appreciation for it than ever,” Twain says.