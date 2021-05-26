After shows, you'll probably catch Twain in the kitchen. Yeah, you read that right

Shania Twain Is Going 'All Out' for Her Vegas Residency: 'It's High Energy Because I'm Hyperactive'

Shania Twain is ready to get back on stage.

In December, Twain will be heading back to Las Vegas for her Let's Go! residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The country legend spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s about what it feels like to finally get to perform and what fans can expect.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she says. "Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

"There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience," she adds.

Shania Twain Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Twain teased that she's also looking forward to February, when she'll host a special Valentine's Day show that she describes as "very romantic."

"My shows start in December so I'm going to do something special for the holiday spirit as well. I mean, I just got to go all out because I have not seen my fans in a year and by the time I'm back on stage, it'll be almost a year and a half," she says. "It'll be a lot of fun. I think, particularly because we've been isolated, apart so long. I think once we're all reunited, it's going to be a little nutty, but it'll be a fun nutty!"

Twain also shared that she looks forward to being in Las Vegas while other stars have their residencies. (Among those heading to Vegas are Carrie Underwood, Céline Dion, Katy Perry, among others.)

"Whoever's in town, we go see each other's shows. I've seen more shows in Vegas than anywhere else, because we're all stationary for a little while. We've got a few days here. We might have the same day off or whatever," she says. "I'm always hanging out with the artists backstage and they're coming to my show. We have dinner. Yes, that happens. It's awesome."

Oh, and by dinner, she means she cooks it.

"I love to cook. I've cooked for David Copperfield after his show at about 3 in the morning," she says.

Twain also had some kind words for none other than Taylor Swift, as she shared how the evermore artist inspires her.

"I admire Taylor for a lot of things. I mean, she's a songwriter. She is brilliant as a performer, she's smart, confident and unapologetic," says Twain. "She's just a really great role model in my opinion. I think there are so many women in country that are more and more coming into their own as songwriters and lyricists."