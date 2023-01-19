Shania Twain Says She Enjoys Being an 'Auntie' to Rising Stars Seeking Advice: 'So Rewarding'

Stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles and Rina Sawayama have cited Shania Twain as an influence

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 19, 2023 11:21 AM

She's spent years as one of country music's biggest queens, so it's no wonder Shania Twain has plenty of wisdom to offer.

The "Giddy Up" singer has in recent years become something of a mentor to younger stars on the rise, and she's been cited as a major influence for everyone from Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles to Rina Sawayama.

Twain, 57, opened up about her new role, telling InStyle that it makes her feel a bit like an "auntie" — but she's still relishing every minute.

"Artists will ask for advice or will share stories and I feel a little bit like an aunt in a way. It sort of makes me feel auntie-ish, which I like. I enjoy it," she said. "I'm a nurturing person and I like to share my experiences. I've gone through them, so what good are they if I can't pass them on or share them? It's like dying with a good recipe. It's a shame. Nobody wants to keep that for themselves. I enjoy passing any of it on."

InStyle Shania Twain 2023 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/81hqg7kxl25cbh9/AAB1wRtDkaDMTTNqXbqAjCv7a?dl=0
Shania Twain. Danielle Levitt for InStyle

The star likened it to the ways in which she admired Dolly Parton when she was in her 20s, saying it "would've been just wonderful" to have the chance to pick the brain of the "Jolene" singer.

"I think for anyone who has inspired people over many years to watch it happening, to feel the gratification, to accept the compliment in person, it's just so rewarding," she said. "It's very humbling and I enjoy it… I'm always happy to do it."

Twain has even contributed to the music of some of her influencees; she and Ballerini released the song "Hole in the Bottle" in 2020, and Twain also hopped on the Orville Peck song "Legends Never Die" that same year.

InStyle Shania Twain 2023 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/81hqg7kxl25cbh9/AAB1wRtDkaDMTTNqXbqAjCv7a?dl=0
Shania Twain. Danielle Levitt for InStyle

When Twain joined Styles on stage for a surprise appearance during his headlining Coachella set in April, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer sung her praises.

"Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing," he told the crowd. "She also taught me that men are trash but to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."

Adele even declared herself starstruck by Twain after the country star secretly dropped in on her Las Vegas residency show.

InStyle Shania Twain 2023 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/81hqg7kxl25cbh9/AAB1wRtDkaDMTTNqXbqAjCv7a?dl=0
Shania Twain. Danielle Levitt for InStyle

"Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you," Adele later wrote on Instagram. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

Twain is gearing up for the release of her new album Queen of Me, which comes out Feb. 3, as well as her upcoming tour, which will kick off in April.

She opened up to PEOPLE in a December cover story about the newest phase of her career and said she felt it was like "a renaissance period."

"To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding," she said. "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

Related Articles
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Says Performing with Harry Styles at Coachella Was 'One of the Highlights of My Career'
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Shania Twain Giddy Up! Artwork
Shania Twain Shares Infectious Single 'Giddy Up!' as She Reveals Topless Shoot Was 'Scary' but 'Empowering'
Shania Twain and her son
All About Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange
Shania Twain With Pastel Pink Hair During Today Show Appearance
Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna
Wynonna Judd Says She's 'OK' and 'Working So Hard' on Mental Health After Canceling NYE Performance
Shania Twain went to Adele's Vegas residency
Adele Starstruck by Shania Twain Attending Her Vegas Residency: 'I Would Have Combusted'
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Duets Song Roasting TikToker's Food Hack —Using a Butter Stick as a Microphone
2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Honoree Shania Twain, winner for the Music Icon of 2022, and Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'
Elton John, Shania Twain, Chris Martin
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets
Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Shania Twain After She Adds His Name Into 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album 'Queen of Me' and Tour
Shania Twain at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) Shania Twain
Shania Twain Channels 1998 Music Video Look at 2022 People's Choice Awards — Abs and All!
Lindsay Ell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Lindsay Ell Is on a Shania High After Getting Tapped for Twain's World Tour: 'It's So Surreal'