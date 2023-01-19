Shania Twain Says She Enjoys Being an 'Auntie' to Rising Stars Seeking Advice: 'So Rewarding'

She's spent years as one of country music's biggest queens, so it's no wonder Shania Twain has plenty of wisdom to offer.

The "Giddy Up" singer has in recent years become something of a mentor to younger stars on the rise, and she's been cited as a major influence for everyone from Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles to Rina Sawayama.

Twain, 57, opened up about her new role, telling InStyle that it makes her feel a bit like an "auntie" — but she's still relishing every minute.

"Artists will ask for advice or will share stories and I feel a little bit like an aunt in a way. It sort of makes me feel auntie-ish, which I like. I enjoy it," she said. "I'm a nurturing person and I like to share my experiences. I've gone through them, so what good are they if I can't pass them on or share them? It's like dying with a good recipe. It's a shame. Nobody wants to keep that for themselves. I enjoy passing any of it on."

Danielle Levitt for InStyle

The star likened it to the ways in which she admired Dolly Parton when she was in her 20s, saying it "would've been just wonderful" to have the chance to pick the brain of the "Jolene" singer.

"I think for anyone who has inspired people over many years to watch it happening, to feel the gratification, to accept the compliment in person, it's just so rewarding," she said. "It's very humbling and I enjoy it… I'm always happy to do it."

Twain has even contributed to the music of some of her influencees; she and Ballerini released the song "Hole in the Bottle" in 2020, and Twain also hopped on the Orville Peck song "Legends Never Die" that same year.

Danielle Levitt for InStyle

When Twain joined Styles on stage for a surprise appearance during his headlining Coachella set in April, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer sung her praises.

"Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing," he told the crowd. "She also taught me that men are trash but to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."

Adele even declared herself starstruck by Twain after the country star secretly dropped in on her Las Vegas residency show.

Danielle Levitt for InStyle

"Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you," Adele later wrote on Instagram. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

Twain is gearing up for the release of her new album Queen of Me, which comes out Feb. 3, as well as her upcoming tour, which will kick off in April.

She opened up to PEOPLE in a December cover story about the newest phase of her career and said she felt it was like "a renaissance period."

"To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding," she said. "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."