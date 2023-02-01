Shania Twain 'Didn't Realize' Singing with Harry Styles at Coachella Would Be a 'Landmark Moment'

Shania Twain's legendary performance with Harry Styles at the 2022 Coachella Festival almost didn't happen.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from her new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the country superstar revealed she didn't think performing alongside the former One Direction member would be "such a landmark moment" for fans of all ages.

"I was so relaxed about it," recalled Twain, 57, noting that she already had "a casual back and forth" with Styles before the idea of performing together at Coachella came about.

"I was out of the country for that first weekend, and I said, 'Well, I'm not going to be there, but I'll come on the second weekend,'" continued the "Any Man of Mine" hitmaker. "He said, 'OK,' and then he comes back to me and says, 'I really want you to do the first weekend.' Like, 'Is there any way?' And I'm like, 'Ah.' You know?"

Shania Twain. Courtesy Apple Music

"I didn't realize the significance of that moment," she added. "I just saw it as a moment to get together with Harry, but I didn't see it as such a landmark moment... It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone's reaction."

Since the performance, which saw the pair duet "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One," Twain's begun to understand how important the moment was to fans.

"It's the Harries, his age group and even younger. Their moms had my music on, and they're in the backseat, and they know," she explained. "At some point, they know every word by heart."

Shania Twain and Zane Lowe. Courtesy Apple Music

Twain then said she sees fans of Styles' generation and younger at her concerts today. "They're there with their mom or their grandmother, or they're just there with a bunch of girls because they were little kids together, growing up together, listening to this stuff," she noted. "Now, it does absolutely make sense, and it's beautiful."

The full interview with Twain and Lowe is available now on Apple Music.

Last month, the "Waking Up Dreaming" musician reflected on the now-iconic performance during a conversation with TODAY.com, praising it as "one of the highlights of my career."

Shania Twain and Harry Styles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Speaking to the outlet, Twain recalled meeting the "As It Was" singer backstage at one of his concerts — a moment that led to them later taking to the Coachella stage together.

"He was just really on his way up when I first met him," said Twain, before calling Styles "sweet" and sharing a memory he told her about being introduced to her music by his mother.

The two exchanged information after Styles asked for Twain to call his mother on her birthday, which was coming up at the time. She did the favor and that marked the beginning of their growing friendship.

"We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time," she said at the time.