Shania Twain Debuts '80s-Inspired Video for 'Waking Up Dreaming,' Her First Single in 5 Years

Shania Twain channeled glam rock for the new music video

Rachel DeSantis
Published on September 23, 2022 11:15 AM

Shania Twain is channeling her inner glam rock goddess for her first new single in five years!

The country superstar, 57, debuted the music video for her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" on Friday, and the clip is an '80s-inspired blast from the past that brings to mind the hair metal fashion of the 1980s.

In the Isaac Rentz-directed clip, Twain rocks teased hair, elaborate makeup and multiple outfit changes (complete with plenty of sequins, of course) as she preps backstage, chats with friends and ultimately performs.

The song marks the first official single since 2017 from the five-time Grammy Award winner, as well as her first on her new label, Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville," Twain said in a statement. "I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."

The premiere of "Waking Up Dreaming" comes two months after the release of Twain's compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), which was accompanied by a career-spanning documentary of the same name.

The film featured the "You're Still the One" singer speaking candidly about both the end of her marriage to her producer, songwriting partner and husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, as well as the health woes she feared might end her career.

Twain, who shares son Eja, 21, with Lange, said the pain of ending her marriage upon learning that he'd cheated on her with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud was similar to the emotions she felt when she lost both of her parents in a car crash in 1987 at 22.

She and Lange eventually split in 2008, and the star went on to marry Marie-Anne's husband Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Poet's Award Honoree Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM)
Shania Twain.

"It took a long time to be ready to write and record again," she said. "It was really more about taking independence, [and] just being able to listen to myself back on my writing tapes was difficult… It was an exercise of saying, 'Okay, look, you can't just not ever make music again because you don't have Mutt. You gotta just dive in.' And I was petrified, I really was."

Meanwhile, Twain also recently wrapped her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

