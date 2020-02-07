Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary of The Woman in Me: 'It's Been a Very Personal Journey'

Shania Twain is looking back on the past while also celebrating what the future holds.

On Friday, the country superstar, 54, celebrated the 25th anniversary of her second studio album, The Woman in Me.

“I cannot believe it is 25 years since I released The Woman In Me. This is really the album that started it all off for me,” Twain said in a video posted on social media. “It was the first certified diamond album and 25 years later I’m still enjoying singing these songs every night. The album means a great deal to me. It’s been a very personal journey and I’m very grateful to this album.”

“I actually should be doing something to celebrate — yeah,” she added, giving the camera a wink as the video came to a sudden end.

Just one day earlier, Twain had another big piece of news to share: she’s extending her Las Vegas residency!

“Just announced! I am extending my Let’s Go! Vegas residency at @zappostheater, with new shows August – December,” she wrote on Twitter. “Tickets go on sale February 14th at 10am PT. I look forward to spending more time with you all!”

Twain kicked off her Let’s Go Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in December 2019.

“There’s a special spirit about Las Vegas,” she previously told PEOPLE. “Most people that come to town are here to enjoy themselves. So they’re here with a good spirit already. It’s not like they need to be convinced to, like, let their hair down and enjoy themselves. That’s what they’re here to do. And so you’re already in a winning scenario there, and it makes it easier in the sense that the vibe is already set.”