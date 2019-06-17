She’s still the one fans want to see!

Shania Twain announced a Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Monday, her second stint headlining in Sin City.

The “Forever and For Always” singer’s second go-round, called Let’s Go!, will kick off Friday, Dec. 6 and stretch through June 2020.

Twain, 53, will serve as creative director of the show, which will combine her “three decade-long career with inspiration from her iconic videos and elements from her 2018 sold-out global NOW tour,” according to a press release.

Let’s Go! also promises “outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles,” plus a heavy dose of nostalgia from the five-time Grammy winner.

“I’m gonna theme the show after a party. It’s time to party!” Twain told Entertainment Tonight. “[Being creative director] is a big undertaking and there’s a lot of responsibility but I’m having a lot of fun with it.”

Tickets will go for $60 a pop, with $1 of each ticket sold benefiting Shania Kids Can, a foundation launched by the singer in 2010 to promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and there will be special presales for American Express Card Members, Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas, or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

Dates include December 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, and 18, March 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28, May 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, and 30, and June 3, 5, and 6.

The Queen of Country Pop previously headlined Still the One on the Strip, which kicked off in December 2012 at Caesars Palace and marked her return to the stage for the first time in eight years.

The show ran for more than 100 performances before ending in December 2014.

“The show is very fun for me,” she told reporters at the time. “I was a bit worried that we were staying in the same place. Was I going to lose that edge? But I’ve never had a show this exciting before.”

Still, Twain revealed that her upcoming show will be “worlds apart” from her first.

“My Still the One show was a more romantic, more theatrical type show and this show is gonna be very sexy fashions [and a] party vibe,” she told ET.