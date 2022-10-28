Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album 'Queen of Me' and Tour

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power," Twain wrote on Instagram about the album

By
Published on October 28, 2022 09:10 PM
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain. Photo: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The queen of country pop is back, y'all!

On Friday morning, Shania Twain announced she'll be releasing her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3. In addition, she'll embark on a 49-date world tour!

The Queen of Me tour will kick off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and she'll hit major cities across North America and Europe. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton will join her onstage on select dates.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me - the new album and tour," the 57-year-old "You're Still the One" singer wrote on Instagram.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑"

In September, Twain released her first single in five years called "Waking Up Dreaming" with an '80s-inspired music video.

The song marked the first official single since 2017 from the five-time Grammy Award winner, as well as her first on her new label, Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville," Twain said in a statement. "I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."

She later opened up to The Sun about the decision to go topless on the song's cover artwork, which sees Twain wearing a cowboy hat, colorful boots, a white shirt tied around her waist — and seemingly nothing else.

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her 1999 Grammys Gown: 'I Am So Blown Away'

"I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist," the singer-songwriter told the outlet. "This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself."

The premiere of "Waking Up Dreaming" also came two months after the release of Twain's compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), which was accompanied by a career-spanning documentary of the same name.

The film featured the "You're Still the One" singer speaking candidly about both the end of her marriage to her producer, songwriting partner and husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, as well as the health woes she feared might end her career.

Twain also recently wrapped her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Related Articles
Shania Twain Debuts ‘80s Glam Rock-Inspired Video for ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain Debuts '80s-Inspired Video for 'Waking Up Dreaming,' Her First Single in 5 Years
shania twain
Shania Twain Calls Topless New Single Artwork a 'Statement of Being Comfortable in My Own Skin'
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Details 'Future' Plans to Collab with Harry Styles: 'I'm Going to Hold Harry to That'
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and More to Perform at CMT Artists of the Year
Priscilla Block Calls U.K. Success “Surreal,” Says Justin Moore Duet Was An Easy “Yes” https://app.box.com/s/2o4jgpztw6xig5usmkc9q80p91ic0w3k
Priscilla Block Calls U.K. Success 'Surreal' as She Says Justin Moore Duet Was an Easy 'Yes'
Oprah Winfrey (L) and singer Shania Twain (R) promote OWN, Winfrey's forthcoming cable channel, at the Discovery Communications - 2010 New York Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 8, 2010 in New York City.
Shania Twain Recalls a Dinner with Oprah Winfrey That 'Went Sour' After They Discussed Religion
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) ; Shania Twain during 1999 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Grammys Dress to ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her 1999 Grammys Gown: 'I Am So Blown Away'
Kelsea Ballerini No Longer Travels with a Makeup Artist on Tour — Watch Her Glam on the Go Routine
Kelsea Ballerini on Why She's Being Honest with Her Fans During New Period of 'Change'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' After Split from Husband Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Kicks Off Tour with a Tequila Shot, a Chicks Cover — and Four Costume Changes!
Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Shania Twain Documentary Not Just a Girl
Shania Twain's Rise to Fame Gets Documentary Treatment in Netflix's 'Not Just a Girl' Trailer
Kelsea Ballerini No Longer Travels with a Makeup Artist on Tour — Watch Her Glam on the Go Routine
 Kelsea Ballerini No Longer Travels with a Makeup Artist on Tour — Watch Her Glam on the Go Routine
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
halsey, kelsea ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Hints at Falling Out with Halsey, Marriage Issues on New Song 'Doin My Best'