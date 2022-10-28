The queen of country pop is back, y'all!

On Friday morning, Shania Twain announced she'll be releasing her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3. In addition, she'll embark on a 49-date world tour!

The Queen of Me tour will kick off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and she'll hit major cities across North America and Europe. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton will join her onstage on select dates.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me - the new album and tour," the 57-year-old "You're Still the One" singer wrote on Instagram.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑"

In September, Twain released her first single in five years called "Waking Up Dreaming" with an '80s-inspired music video.

The song marked the first official single since 2017 from the five-time Grammy Award winner, as well as her first on her new label, Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville," Twain said in a statement. "I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."

She later opened up to The Sun about the decision to go topless on the song's cover artwork, which sees Twain wearing a cowboy hat, colorful boots, a white shirt tied around her waist — and seemingly nothing else.

"I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist," the singer-songwriter told the outlet. "This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself."

The premiere of "Waking Up Dreaming" also came two months after the release of Twain's compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), which was accompanied by a career-spanning documentary of the same name.

The film featured the "You're Still the One" singer speaking candidly about both the end of her marriage to her producer, songwriting partner and husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, as well as the health woes she feared might end her career.

Twain also recently wrapped her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.