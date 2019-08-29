Headed to Seven Peaks This Weekend? Festival Headliners Share Their Tips for Making the Most of the Mountains
BRIAN O'CONNELL and DIERKS BENTLEY
Hat, sunglasses, positive attitude and friends old and new. It’s been really cool to watch the “Peakers” connect over social media throughout the year as they make plans for coming back out this year.
TENILLE TOWNES
I’m so excited to be heading to Seven Peaks!!! Let’s see… surviving any festival requires good hydration! Gotta get that water in. And I’ll definitely be packing a warm sweater as I can only imagine that mountain air gets chilly in the evenings!! Other than that, I think the best thing to bring is your loud cheering voice, and a heart ready to be filled up with all kinds of good music.
RYAN HURD
You have to make sure you’ve got your festival style down. Whatever it is, make sure you have some shade and that you’re not wearing something that you could go to Topgolf in.
Go crazy, have some fun, take some photos looking like you just survived Burning Man. Huge straw hat, bandana, tie dye, maybe some dope suspenders, cut off khakis (PARTY KHAKIS, if you will).
Or maybe you dress up like a carrot because why not! … Also socks. You’re gonna want dry socks.
CAYLEE HAMMACK
To survive Seven Peaks in style, make the trek to the store before and hit up all the travel sized goodies for lighter travel. I like to keep a mini bottle of dry shampoo, sunglasses and sunscreen in a fanny pack for all festivals.
Also, the holy grail of outdoor festivals is the underrated deodorant. It keeps the B.O. on the down low, helps you avoid blisters on your feet and stops chafing near your lady bits.
MITCHELL TENPENNY
Bring a bandana to cover your mouth with, have a mindset that you are going to stink but everyone does so it’s all fine, for every two beers have a water, show up early to the early acts, and be ready to party.
KENDELL MARVEL
My tip for surviving Seven Peaks Festival is to be sure and bring a hat for that head of yours. Nothin’ can ruin a good time like a sunburn on your noggin’.
TRACY LAWRENCE
I think it’s really important to keep your beer cold. Drink a bottle of water in between every few beers. Keep the sun block on.
THE WAR AND TREATY
This is our first time playing Seven Peaks Festival and we are elated to soak up the scenery, stay hydrated and spread love to all of the fans at 8,000-feet above sea level.
JEFF HANNA of NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND
Remember to bring layers, a jean jacket or fleece vest. Wear sunscreen. Bring good vibes.
DEANA CARTER
Hey y’all, can’t wait to see you at Seven Peaks! Enjoy the scenery and don’t forget to hydrate!
JIMMY OLANDER of DIAMOND RIO
What do ya take to the Seven Peaks Festival? Nothing! If I️ know Dierks, he’s gonna be bringing it and the Rio boys are gonna be doing our best to bring it too! Cya at the party!
WOODY PLATT of STEEP CANYON RANGERS
To survive Seven Peaks you are most definitely gonna need a fly rod. There’s plenty of time each morning before the incredible music lineup starts to climb into the Arkansas River for a morning of fly casting!