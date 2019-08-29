Headed to Seven Peaks This Weekend? Festival Headliners Share Their Tips for Making the Most of the Mountains

Dierks Bentley, Tenille Townes, Ryan Hurd and more share their secrets for the festival, coming to Buena Vista, Colorado from Aug. 30-Sept. 1
By Sarah Michaud
August 29, 2019 05:50 PM

BRIAN O'CONNELL and DIERKS BENTLEY

Zachary Belcher

Hat, sunglasses, positive attitude and friends old and new. It’s been really cool to watch the “Peakers” connect over social media throughout the year as they make plans for coming back out this year.

TENILLE TOWNES

Frazer Harrison/Getty

I’m so excited to be heading to Seven Peaks!!! Let’s see… surviving any festival requires good hydration! Gotta get that water in. And I’ll definitely be packing a warm sweater as I can only imagine that mountain air gets chilly in the evenings!! Other than that, I think the best thing to bring is your loud cheering voice, and a heart ready to be filled up with all kinds of good music.

RYAN HURD

Danielle Del Valle/Getty

You have to make sure you’ve got your festival style down. Whatever it is, make sure you have some shade and that you’re not wearing something that you could go to Topgolf in.

Go crazy, have some fun, take some photos looking like you just survived Burning Man. Huge straw hat, bandana, tie dye, maybe some dope suspenders, cut off khakis (PARTY KHAKIS, if you will).

Or maybe you dress up like a carrot because why not! … Also socks. You’re gonna want dry socks.

CAYLEE HAMMACK

Erika Goldring/Getty

To survive Seven Peaks in style, make the trek to the store before and hit up all the travel sized goodies for lighter travel. I like to keep a mini bottle of dry shampoo, sunglasses and sunscreen in a fanny pack for all festivals.

Also, the holy grail of outdoor festivals is the underrated deodorant. It keeps the B.O. on the down low, helps you avoid blisters on your feet and stops chafing near your lady bits.

MITCHELL TENPENNY

Mat Hayward/Getty

Bring a bandana to cover your mouth with, have a mindset that you are going to stink but everyone does so it’s all fine, for every two beers have a water, show up early to the early acts, and be ready to party.

KENDELL MARVEL

C Brandon/Redferns

My tip for surviving Seven Peaks Festival is to be sure and bring a hat for that head of yours. Nothin’ can ruin a good time like a sunburn on your noggin’.

TRACY LAWRENCE

Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty

I think it’s really important to keep your beer cold. Drink a bottle of water in between every few beers. Keep the sun block on.

THE WAR AND TREATY

Rick Diamond/Getty

This is our first time playing Seven Peaks Festival and we are elated to soak up the scenery, stay hydrated and spread love to all of the fans at 8,000-feet above sea level.

JEFF HANNA of NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

Jason Davis/Getty

Remember to bring layers, a jean jacket or fleece vest. Wear sunscreen. Bring good vibes.

DEANA CARTER

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Hey y’all, can’t wait to see you at Seven Peaks! Enjoy the scenery and don’t forget to hydrate!

JIMMY OLANDER of DIAMOND RIO

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What do ya take to the Seven Peaks Festival? Nothing! If I️ know Dierks, he’s gonna be bringing it and the Rio boys are gonna be doing our best to bring it too! Cya at the party!

WOODY PLATT of STEEP CANYON RANGERS

Josh Brasted/WireImage

To survive Seven Peaks you are most definitely gonna need a fly rod. There’s plenty of time each morning before the incredible music lineup starts to climb into the Arkansas River for a morning of fly casting!

