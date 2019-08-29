You have to make sure you’ve got your festival style down. Whatever it is, make sure you have some shade and that you’re not wearing something that you could go to Topgolf in.

Go crazy, have some fun, take some photos looking like you just survived Burning Man. Huge straw hat, bandana, tie dye, maybe some dope suspenders, cut off khakis (PARTY KHAKIS, if you will).

Or maybe you dress up like a carrot because why not! … Also socks. You’re gonna want dry socks.