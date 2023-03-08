Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single — Except for Hailey Whitters!

It was less than a year ago that Hailey Whitters caught the attention of the entire country music genre upon the release of her groundbreaking album Raised. And over the coming months, it was this album that has continued to soar via endearing songs such as "Everything She Ain't," which recently was designated as an RIAA-certified gold single.

And everyone knew, except Whitters.

"They called me in for a breakfast and all of a sudden there was a gold plaque in my face," Whitters, 33, laughs during an interview with PEOPLE. "I don't know how long they kept it secret, but I guess I was the last to find out."

Hailey Whitters. Brayln Kelly

Even Whitters' very own husband and Raised co-producer Jake Gear were in on the surprise. "I think that was just like a really cool way to find out, you know what I mean?" says Whitters of the Gold single certification that she celebrated with her team, a moment captured in pictures premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "To get to be there with them and all get to celebrate together was amazing."

Celebrating has certainly been the name of the game for Whitters and Gear as of late, who married last October at a "quaint country church" in Iowa, with Whitters celebrating via a keg stand in her wedding dress.

"We've been together for 10 years, so in a lot of ways it doesn't seem like anything's changed," gushes Whitters of her relationship with the music publishing executive.

Hailey Whitters. Brayln Kelly

What might even be cooler is the fact that the two are now getting to celebrate their professional milestones together also.

"Just getting to have that day and celebrate how far we've come and that we're still hanging on, was really cool," she raves. "He's someone who's been in it with me the whole time and has seen the highs and lows. Obviously, I'm just super happy for him as with this project, we have done it together."

In fact, Whitters says that she would shine a whole lot more spotlight on Gear if she could. "For him as the producer (on Raised), getting to see him celebrate this milestone is just so cool," she says. "I think the production just totally stands on its own two feet. And I think he did an incredible job." She pauses. "I love getting to celebrate with him, but also getting to celebrate him."

Granted, Whitters says she has a hard time believing that it's almost been a year since the world heard Raised for the first time.

"It's been a year now, and then even before that, it had been two years in the making, so it's just kind of crazy to see the life that it has taken on," she explains of the album which continues to gain speed, especially with the ongoing success of "Everything She Ain't," which recently reached the Top 30 on the country charts.

"So many new people are still discovering this album, which is cool for me because I obviously love this album and I just like to be able to live in it a little more," Whitters continues. "It's kind of like keeping Christmas going, I guess."

The couple plans to keep their first gold plaque together in the music room of their Nashville home, in the hopes of keeping the achievement in total perspective.

Hailey Whitters. Brayln Kelly

"I'm super stoked about it and super proud of it and I'm going to keep this one forever, but sometimes it weirds me out, you know?" says Whitters of the career-altering plaque. "I don't ever want to be comparing myself to other successes, so I got it in our music room, which is perfect because then when we go in there, we listen to records, and we get to look up on the wall and see that it's there and just be in all our feels for a second."

And now, it's off to the next record.

"This one just feels so amplified from the Raised record," she says. "It's still me, just bigger and better. I think just as a creative, I'm always working onto my next project. So, it's not like I'm hanging up Raised. I'm still there. I'm still living in it, but I think it is productive and healthy for me to be finding new inspiration and continuing to create."