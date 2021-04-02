See Carrie Underwood Rehearse ‘Uplifting’ Songs Ahead of Easter Show at the Ryman: ‘I Am Thrilled’

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds," she tells PEOPLE

Carrie Underwood is bringing joy to her longtime music listeners with a virtual show this Easter.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award winner, 38, will perform her album My Savior live from Nashville in a virtual concert, My Savior: Live From The Ryman. Viewers can tune in to watch the show, live-streamed on Facebook, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

While the event is free, the singer is asking her fans to help others as she entertains. Viewers can submit donations that will benefit the Save the Children Fund, which works to provide essentials to families and children who are in need worldwide.

Underwood tells PEOPLE, "This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way."

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," adds the star.

Carrie Underwood Image zoom Carrie Underwood rehearsal shot | Credit: Jeremy Cowart

Carrie Underwood Image zoom Carrie Underwood rehearsal shot | Credit: Jeremy Cowart

Ahead of the show, Underwood shared exclusive photos from rehearsals with PEOPLE.

Gospel superstars CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart are also set to perform on Sunday.

Winans, 56, will deliver a duet of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" alongside Underwood and Rinehart, 40, will join the country songstress for the all-time classic, "Nothing But The Blood of Jesus."

Southern gospel and harmonica icon Buddy Greene, 67, and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, 63, who also appears on the My Savior album, will also perform with Underwood.