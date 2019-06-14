“I loved the goats in the video. It was a last minute addition but it comes back to our story,” said Mitch Thompson (back when the duo were teens they jokingly named the band The Swamp Goats).
“We got goat collars made one of them was Tom and one was Mitch so we had some great memorabilia,” added Tom Jordan.
“I didn’t actually realize how much effort and energy goes into making a music video until we were on set and seeing how many people were a part of the process,” said Jordan of their first music video filming experience.
“As soon as you see the crew and everyone who’s involved, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is pretty serious.'”
“The idea of the video was that this couple doesn’t know we’re there, just like ghosts narrating their story. A small way through filming we were trying to mess with the actors, like pouring milk over their eggs, trying to get them to break character the whole time so that was pretty fun,” said Jordan.
“‘Love That’ as a song is super lighthearted and not too serious. We wanted the video to capture that. I think the colorfulness and the energy in the video really reflect that vibe,” says Thompson.
“There’s the couple, as well, kind of acting out the storyline of the lyrics. It’s just a lighthearted music video with some humor involved and we really wanted to get our personalities across.”
“There were people on set to make everything look monochromatic in each of the rooms. That was their job so they had a limited amount of things like the pink eggs and pink toast,” said Thompson.
“It was really funny. We have to give props to everyone who was part of making it look so cool. We didn’t even know there was going to be, like, food painters on set but there were.”
“I usually play with a capo on my guitar, but it didn’t look right, so we took it off and my guitar was a tone below where the song actually is and Tom was playing a tone and a half below, so we could hear what we were playing was so wrong,” explained Thompson.
“We made them turn the playback on super loud so we couldn’t hear our own playing,” said Jordan.
“Love That” is the title track from the duo’s debut EP, which they co-produced with award-winning producer Dann Huff (Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Keith Urban).
Seaforth have been touring the country with superstars including Kane Brown, Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny, and are set for major festival appearances including LakeShake and Faster Horses Festival.
“Working with Alex was amazing. He’s super talented and the fact that he’s young and up-and-coming just like us made us excited to kind of share this experience with him,” said Jordan of the video’s director, Alex Alvga.
“You can tell he had a vision that stands out from other people and he’s just trying to do anything that he thinks is cool. You can see he’s just so zoned in and knows exactly what he wants,” echoed Thompson.
“Hanging out in bed between two people was pretty normal for me,” joked Thompson of filming the video’s opening scene. “It was pretty funny because we were all joking around like ‘You guys are doing this really well.’ I’d bet that may be the easiest acting they had to do.”
“We wrote ‘Love That’ a couple years ago and it sat in limbo for a little while, while we were figuring out our move to Nashville,” said Jordan.
“As we started playing more shows around town, we would throw it in the mix and everyone seemed to respond to it really well. It quickly became not only a favorite of ours, but a favorite of our teams and friends. We’re super proud of it and also proud to actually share it with our two buddies, Daniel Ross and Michael Whitworth, who we wrote it with because it’s their first single on country radio as well as ours. It’s kind of like this little baby that we’ve had for a long time that is now finally seeing the light in a lot of cool ways so we’re very excited about it.”
The duo — who have known each other since they were 3 years old — take their name from the suburb of Sydney, Australia, where they grew up and cite fellow Aussie Keith Urban as a major influence.