Scotty McCreery is currently honeymooning with his wife Gabi Dugal in Bora Bora, but once the newlyweds are back from paradise they have something even more exciting to look forward to: moving in together.

“We haven’t moved in together yet so I’m living with my guys and she’s living with one of her best friends,” the American Idol winner told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of their wedding on Saturday in North Carolina. “I love my guys but it’ll be much nicer coming back from the road and seeing my wife instead of three motley dudes sitting on the couch!”

Though the couple, both 24, first met in kindergarten, they didn’t start dating until six years ago.

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery

“We’re both very independent people,” says Dugal, who’s a pediatric nurse at Duke University Hospital. “We’ve always known who we are by ourselves and we just complement each other when we’re together.”

When their friendship first turned romantic, McCreery was candid about how tough his schedule could be on a relationship — but Dugal wasn’t fazed.

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery

“Her response to that was, ‘Well, that’s probably a good thing because if I saw you every day I’d probably get sick of you!’ I still remind her of that,” says the singer, whose single “This Is It” off his No. 1 album Seasons Change details their love story. “She’s a very strong, independent woman and don’t put up with no crap. She’s kept me on my toes. She loves to work and it’s not just all about what I’m doing in music. I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

They’re also up for any challenges marriage may throw their way — including keeping their new home neat and tidy.

Jokes McCreery: “We’re both not the cleanest people in the world, so we gotta work on that. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to!”

