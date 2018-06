All the Photos from Scotty McCreery's 'Classic' Wedding — and the Beauty and the Beast-esque Venue!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. McCreery! On Saturday, June 16, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and his longtime love Gabi Dugal exchanged vows in front of 200 friends and family members in the North Carolina mountains at the Twickenham House & Hall.

“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays,” McCreery — whose single “This Is It” off his No. 1 album Seasons Change details their love story and sweet proposal — told PEOPLE before the wedding. “I support her dreams and she supports mine.”