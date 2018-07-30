Scotty McCreery's New Music Video Gives Fans an Intimate Glimpse Inside His Wedding Day

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal tied the knot on June 16 in North Carolina after six years of dating. Now, we’ve got a sweet look into their big day thanks to McCreery’s new music video for “This Is It,” a heart-melting tune, off of his new album Seasons Change, about their real-life love story.

Here, the touching video takes fans inside of their nuptials at Twickenham House & Hall in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. Watch above.

RELATED: Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal in North Carolina — All the Details!

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery Krista Stevens & Amber Beasley - Six Foot Photography

“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays,” McCreery, 24, told PEOPLE before the wedding, which was officiated by the pastor from McCreery’s childhood church. “I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

RELATED: All the Photos from Scotty McCreery’s ‘Classic’ Wedding — and the Beauty and the Beast-esque Venue!

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery Krista Stevens & Amber Beasley - Six Foot Photography

The American Idol Season 10 winner and Dugal waited until after their wedding to move in together.

“I’m living with my guys and she’s living with one of her best friends,” McCreery explained to PEOPLE. “I love my guys, but it’ll be much nicer coming back from the road and seeing my wife instead of three motley dudes!”