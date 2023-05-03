Scotty McCreery Reflects on Career — from' Idol' Days to Label Struggles: 'Come Back Stronger' (Exclusive)

In the newest episode of the CMT Stages docuseries, the country singer opens up about his career ups and downs and performs an acoustic version of several of his hits

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 11:15 AM

With a new perspective as a father, and a series of No. 1 hits under his belt, Scotty McCreery is taking a look back at his 12-year career — and its many ups and downs.

In an all-new episode of Country Music Television's docuseries, CMT Stages, McCreery, 29, reflects on his career — from his humble beginnings in Garner, North Carolina, to winning season 10 of American Idol, hitting "rock bottom" in 2016 and ultimately bouncing back with his first-ever No. 1 hit, "Five More Minutes."

Throughout the 20-minute episode, the country singer took a deep dive into his past, beginning with his experience in 2010 on American Idol, which he called "such a pipe dream" for his 16-year-old self.

"It was ridiculous. My top five days of my life would be my hometown visit," McCreery said of an episode during his Idol series where he performed in North Carolina alongside Josh Turner for a crowd of 30,000 people — more than the population of his hometown.

After winning the show, McCreery said life went into overdrive very quickly. "It was really crazy coming off that show."

Though he went back to normal life for a while — he recalled attending school four days a week, and opening for Brad Paisley on tour every weekend — his time as an ordinary teenager was numbered.

"I got to Nashville and I had to grow up quick," McCreery recalled. "I mean, I got started in this business so young. At 17, sitting there at the end of a business table with, you know, 30 executives, and you're having to make all these big decisions. I think I'm better for it now. It taught me a lot — about the business, about who to trust, about all sorts of stuff. I'm thankful for that."

scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery.

McCreery also performed a selection of his biggest hits for the episode, songs that he said "helped shape my career and tell the story of how we started and how we got to where we are now."

Interspersed with candid interviews, he sang acoustic versions of 2021's "It Matters to Her" and "Damn Strait," 2011's "I Love You This Big," and his 2018 hit "Five More Minutes."

He said his breakaway hit, which was inspired by the death of his grandfather, is "still my favorite song I've written."

"If I'm gonna bet on a song to kind of save my career, it's gonna be this song," he added.

He also performed "Southern Belle," the 2015 single whose poor chart performance led to McCreery being dropped by his label that same year. The CMT Stages rendition marks the first time he's performed the song since that year.

McCreery also opened up about the moment when he learned he was being dropped in early 2016. "Kind of brought me down to rock bottom pretty quick," he said.

scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery.

Now, as a married man with a 6-month-old son, a record deal with Triple Tigers and with five consecutive No. 1 hits under his belt, McCreery said he's content with where he is in his career — but that doesn't mean the work is finished.

"If somebody would've told me back in 2011, 'Hey man, in 2023 you're gonna have five straight No. 1s, I would've signed up for that in a heartbeat," he said. "Am I where I wanna be? No. I wanna continue to grow, continue to set the bar higher for myself."

He added that, though winning Idol — and the years that followed it — was a whirlwind, success for him "didn't happen overnight."

"There was a lot that went into getting us to this point, and a lot of hurdles to overcome," he recalled. "Especially after 2015 and 2016. Most folks don't really come back from that. So I'm really proud that we did, and have come back stronger than ever before."

McCreery's episode of CMT Stages debuts Wednesday, May 3 via CMT's Facebook & YouTube channels.

Related Articles
Live in the vinyard
Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2023: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos (Exclusive)
Jon Pardi being asked to join the Grand Ole Opry at Stagecoach with Guy Fieri
Jon Pardi Invited — with Help from Guy Fieri and Alan Jackson — to Join Grand Ole Opry During Stagecoach Set
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California.
All of the Surprise Guests at Stagecoach 2023: From Toddlers to Wives to Epic Duos
Kane Brown backstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California.
Kane Brown 'Looking into Acting' and Enjoying Family Beach Time in the Coming Months
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase-Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Denies Chase Stokes Breakup with New PDA-Filled Instagram Story Photo: 'Nah'
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Singer Elle King performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Did Elle King and Her Fiancé Break Up? Singer Wears 'Single' Jacket After Cryptic Instagram Post
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Postpones Upcoming Concert Performances amid Surgery for 'Medical Situation'
Willie Nelson and Annie D'Angelo attend Hard Rock International's Wille Nelson Artist Spotlight Benefit Concert at Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square on June 6, 2013 in New York City
Who Is Willie Nelson's Wife? All About Annie D'Angelo
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Says 'My Booty Introduced My Music to a Lot of Folks': 'You're Welcome!'
Kane Brown, Dolly Parton and Keith Urban
Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Kane Brown and More Announced as 2023 ACM Awards Performers
Chancey Williams Where was the image taken – Grand Ole Opry When was the image taken –  04/23/23 Who took the photograph – Anna Kate Golden Full credit line – Anna Kate Golden
All the Photos from Chancey Williams Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'Nothing Quite Like It' (Exclusive)
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Inside Brandon Ratcliff's Family-Focused Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Wynonna Judd Was the First Person to Call After Her Divorce News Went Public
Leah Marie Mason
Leah Marie Mason's 'Quarter-Life Crisis' Results in Dynamic New EP 'Honeydew & Hennessy' (Exclusive)
Brett Young and Taylor Mills
Brett Young Calls Wife Taylor His 'Muse': '15 Years Later, She's Still My Best Friend' (Exclusive)
Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Cactus Moser Reveals Secret to His 10-Year Marriage to Wynonna Judd amid 'Worst of Times'