“This Is It,” indeed!

Country star Scotty McCreery and his girlfriend of six years Gabi Dugal tied the knot in the North Carolina mountains on Saturday in front of more than 200 of their loved ones, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays,” the American Idol winner — whose single “This Is It” details their love story and sweet proposal — told PEOPLE before the wedding. “I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery Krista Miller-Six Foot Photography

The ceremony, which was officiated by McCreery’s childhood pastor, followed a jam-packed weekend of activities, including a Cajun-style shrimp boil on Thursday night and a rehearsal dinner on Friday “up on the cliffs” of the couple’s wedding venue.

McCreery and Dugal — who wore an “elegant” bridal gown by Morilee for her big day — exchanged personalized wedding vows before heading to celebrate their new union with family and friends at their rollicking reception.

The newlyweds, both 24, shared their first dance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and their guests tucked into Cajun dishes (a nod to the bride’s Louisiana roots), steak and pasta. Instead of a traditional large wedding cake, the couple served an assortment of pies.

“I kept it very classic,” Dugal — a nurse at Duke University Hospital — says about their black, white and gold color scheme and decor. “I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.”

Adds her husband, whose dad Michael served as best man: “Very Beauty and the Beast!”

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal AMBER WILSON BEASLEY & KRISTA FOURNIER OF SIX FOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

On Tuesday, the duo will jet to Tahiti for a romantic honeymoon (“The one thing she really wanted was an over-water bungalow,” says McCreery) before heading back to the States to settle into their new home.

“We haven’t moved in together yet. I’m living with my guys and she’s living with one of her best friends,” says McCreery, who also had his first beer of 2018 at the wedding to celebrate. “I love my guys, but it’ll be much nicer coming back from the road and seeing my wife instead of three motley dudes!”