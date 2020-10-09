Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Her 'Levi Denim' in Music Video for New Chase Martin Single: Watch
Savannah Chrisley made her first music video debut in 2018
Savannah Chrisley is back in front of the camera to star in her second music video.
PEOPLE has the exclusive world premiere of rising country singer Chase Martin's music video for her single "Levi Denim," which features Chrisley rocking a pair of denim jeans as she gets ready for a night out. The video was filmed in Nashville and directed by Dustin Haney.
"I really love 'Levi Denim' so much and when I heard the song it just made me feel so good, I wanted to dance, laugh and live," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "It's a song about a girl feeling good about being a girl and I'm all for empowering women."
"Chase is one of the brightest talents in town and I was thrilled to be a part of this with her," she adds.
In the high-spirited video, Martin, 22, performs the sassy song in a denim draped room as the video shows clips of Chrisley getting dressed and feeling confident in her jeans.
"I'm so excited to have Savannah Chrisley star in the 'Levi Denim' music video with me," Martin tells PEOPLE. "She's so much fun and such a great person to be around."
"I really feel like we captured the spirit behind the song," she says. "It was a great day and we had a blast on set."
The upbeat song was written by Matt Stell, Allison Veltz Cruz and Abby Anderson and is the first single to be released by the RECORDS Nashville label, which Martin recently signed with.
Chrisley, 23, previously worked with Stell when she was featured in her first music video for his single "Prayed for You" in 2018.
The Growing Up Chrisley star appeared in the video alongside her now ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles after her dad, Todd Chrisley, gave his approval.
"We get a lot of requests for Savannah to be in music videos," Todd told PEOPLE at the time. "And normally it's not something I would want her to do, but Matt Stell's song is a very uplifting song. It gives me hope for these young girls and guys today."
"I fell in love with this song when I heard it," Savannah said of Stell's song, which eventually hit No. 1 on the country charts. "My generation looks for their person in all the wrong ways. 'Prayed for You' is a song that explains how if you focus on the right thing, then the right thing will come along.”
"I wanted to be a part of something that I stood for and that I believed in," she added. "Playing the lead role in the music video was more fun and more calm then what I am used to doing. I would take this any day! It was so much fun and everyone was so great to work with."
