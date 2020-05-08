Sara Evans Is Letting Her Faith Lead the Way Through These Uncertain Times

“I obviously have no way of truly knowing what’s going on, but it’s true that as humans, we have not been at our best in the last few years," Sara Evans tells PEOPLE

This is the year that Sara Evans has long been waiting for.

In 2020, the girl from Missouri who made her musical dreams come true in Tennessee will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark double-platinum album Born to Fly. Later this month, the woman with the soaring voice will show off her varied musical chops with the release of her first solo record in three years titled Copy That. And in September, the devoted wife and mother will release her much-anticipated memoir Born to Fly.

And she will do it all in the midst of a pandemic.

Over the past several weeks, the 49-year-old that never seems to age has found herself balancing her full professional plate with taking care of personal matters at home, where she too has been experiencing the all too common worries of a parent trying to wrestle with all of the unknowns of COVID-19.

From worrying about her daughter Olivia, 17, a few weeks back when she suddenly came down with a fever ("she had no cough, but it made me so nervous") to fretting about her own health ("just thinking about having shortness of breath gives me anxiety"), Evans has had a number of moments that have "weirded her out" in recent weeks.

But she is doing her best to take it one day at a time.

“I’m such a homebody,” Evans tells PEOPLE during a recent interview from her new Nashville home. “The whole idea of staying home more doesn’t bother me much. But I do miss being on the road and seeing friends and family, and I just can’t help but think about all those people who are battling this horrific disease.”

One person she's not too concerned about is her son Avery — because he's in love.

“Poor Avery is stuck at the beach,” Sara laughs of her 20-year-old son. “Avery is going out with Emma Salute of Temecula Road, who actually opened for us on our Christmas tour. They fell madly in love and they are just inseparable. They went to her parents' house at the beach and have been quarantining there ever since, so I haven’t seen him in awhile — which has been stressing me out a bit! But we are FaceTiming every night and they are having so much fun.”

Evans also has been pleasantly surprised by the success of her wildly popular “Closet Chaos” Instagram series that she has been doing alongside daughter Oliva every Monday and Thursday since April 2.

“I mean, it’s hilarious,” explains Evans of the series, which has welcomed guests such as Martina McBride, Melissa Peterman and Tony Dovolani in recent weeks. “We have nothing to talk about. We are doing it for attention! We literally just sit in my closet where all my show clothes are and talk about things like, how hard it is to look cute on these iPhone things."

But more than anything, Evans has used this unexpected time of quarantine to strengthening the one thing that has gotten her through each and every struggle she has encountered thus far — her faith.

“I don’t like to be someone that goes around saying that God is punishing us, but at the same time the Bible talks about Him being angry,” Evans says quietly. “I obviously have no way of truly knowing what’s going on, but it’s true that as humans, we have not been at our best in the last few years. There has been so much political division and fighting. We have really been vicious towards one another.”

She pauses for a moment, measuring her next words.

“I think God causes things to happen sometimes to get our attention,” she says. “But I also know that God loves us and cares for us and knows the details in our lives. Maybe that’s it. Or maybe it’s just a virus. Or maybe it’s all the above."

