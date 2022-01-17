Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Addresses Arrest for Alleged Aggravated Assault with Car

Barker, who was arrested over the weekend, said on Sunday that reports of the alleged altercation "do not adequately capture the full context" of the "challenges" his family is currently facing

Jay Barker and Sara Evans attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country singer Sara Evans' estranged husband Jay Barker shared his side of the story on social media Sunday after he was arrested and placed on a domestic violence hold over the weekend.

Barker, 49, asked for privacy while addressing reports of his arrest in an Instagram post, telling followers that he has been "humbled beyond words" by the support from his friends and family.

The athlete was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a 12-hour domestic violence hold in Nashville after he allegedly attempted to hit a car Evans, 50, was riding in with his car, according to his arrest report.

"We all confront challenges in life, and my family and I are facing one now," Barker wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially for our kids."

Barker, who was drafted to the NFL in 1995 but never played a regular season game, married Evans in 2008. They have no children together, but Barker has several children from a previous marriage and Evans is mom to Avery Jack, 22, Olivia Margaret, 18, and Audrey Elizabeth, 17, with first husband Craig Schelske.

Evans filed for divorce from Barker in August after 12 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct," according to documents obtained by Scoop Nashville. The documents also indicated that the couple had separated in April.

An attorney for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning after the "Suds in the Bucket" singer left a party at a neighbor's house. As she rode in the car with a friend, they passed her driveway and she saw Barker parked there, according to his arrest report.

Sara Evans Sara Evans | Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Evans then saw Barker "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed," WIAT reported. Barker allegedly fled before Evans was able to contact police, who arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. local time.

The affidavit says Barker eventually returned to the scene, where he spoke with officers and was ultimately arrested, per WIAT.

Prior to Barker's arrest, Evans and a witness informed police that they believed Barker was intentionally attempting to hit the car they were riding in, according to the report.

Barker, who co-hosts The Jay Barker Show on 100.9 FM, was released from the Davidson County Jail on a $10,000 bond around 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. He is due back in court on March 22, according to his arrest records.