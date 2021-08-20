Hank Jr.'s Son Sam Williams Redefines Country Outlaw as He Keeps Going for Late Sister Katie

When Sam Williams' beloved sister Katie was killed in a car crash last summer, he realized there were two ways people commonly reacted to tragedy — they were distraught and paralyzed by grief, or they couldn't do enough. For weeks after Katie's death, Williams operated in that frenetic, overwhelmed heart space. He threw himself into planning grand memorials in her honor — because there was nothing else he could do.

Williams, son of country legend Hank Williams, Jr., and grandson of genre icon Hank Williams, Sr., wishes he paid tribute to Katie by writing songs about her. The third-generation country singer emotionally admits it's a step he hasn't taken — yet.

"I definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time," he said, his eyes welling with tears. "I'm still climbing out of it. But it's the 'still climbing' part that is the most important. That'll just always be a big part of my story. I hope that [when I do write about it], that can be inspiring to other people, too."

Williams' debut country album Glasshouse Children is available Friday. While he doesn't delve into the near-debilitating loss of his sister, the 24-year-old with kind brown eyes and an old soul skirts nothing else. Williams doesn't hide from his heritage, but he doesn't tout it for an unearned advantage. On the 10-song album, the singer/songwriter leans into his family's hard-learned lessons with vulnerable transparency. The collection — produced by Jaren Johnston, Paul Moak, Sean McConnell and Bobby Holland — is a rare example of the potency of songs when an artist shares his heart instead of chasing the homogenized formula of commercial appeal.

"In reflection, my main message of the album is that vulnerability is power," Williams said. "I feel like that's something that stands out — just being able to give words and energy to stuff that often stays ignored. That doesn't help anything. I'm just being myself and thought that was the best thing to do."

Williams has only been a songwriter for four years, but he said his dad tells him he's the best singer in the family. In addition to his father and grandfather, Williams's half-brother Hank III and half-sisters Hilary Williams and Holly Williams have also released music.

"I've always been encouraged," he said. "I just wasn't receptive of it when I was young. It's easy to feel fraudulent. Even if I wrote the songs and made the whole album, there's such a really a high bar, like, way over my head that I can try my best to step out from, but it's still there."

He sings about his legacy in "Can't Fool Your Own Blood," a song about family ties and dangerous patterns. Williams isn't a renegade in the same notorious ways as his father and grandfather — but his articulate truth-telling makes him a different and much-needed breed of country music outlaw.

On the album's title track, he sings: The black gate at the bottom of a long driveway/ It's just as hard to get inside as it is to get away/ A house atop the hill/ Bright white paint/ Looks pretty as a picture but Lord knows it ain't/ Cause its hidden bottles and wasted dollars/ And broken-hearted sons and daughters/ Do you think we're paying/ for the sins of our fathers still?

"It's the cornerstone of the album," Williams said of "Glasshouse Children." "It really accurately creates more of a landscape and a picture for the album. It's intentional with the arrangements on it and the strings and the lyrics and rises in it."

Dolly Parton and Keith Urban join Williams on different songs. Urban plays electric guitar on "Kids," and Parton duets with Williams on "Happy All the Time." The song is a turn of phrase in which both singers testify that money can't buy happiness.

If money could buy happiness, we'd be happy all the time/We'd be rich, but not like we are/We'd trade the gold for love in our hearts.

"Happy All the Time" was completed more than two years ago, and Williams struggled to keep it a secret.

"It's crazy how great our voices sound together on it," he said. "I have a very unique style and a raspiness. It's just really, really cool. [Parton] just kind of stamped me on my forehead. It's just magnificent to see an icon of everything do something like that for no reason other than because they loved the song and like the artist. It's not what people expect."

"Hopeless Romanticism" is a different kind of surprise. The lyrics include language that gets albums stamped with a warning label. However, he doesn't use the word in a way that feels like profanity for shock value – instead, it reads as an expression of frustration and pain.

The song begins with: "I'm making friends with the self-medicators for first aid." Then leads into the chorus: "Hopeless romanticism is f—ing narcissism. I need to find a meeting, learn something about love addiction."

Williams didn't think "Hopeless Romanticism" would ever appear on one of his albums. He appreciates it for the fresh elements he feels it brings to the collection and the doors it opens to opportunities in other areas of music.

"It's just about creative expression," he said. "I really look up to the way that someone like Taylor Swift has gone from beautiful storytelling and a really Nashville career to having complete artistic freedom and expression. I think that's really, really dope."

He knows Katie would think it's dope, too. Williams said that even when he sent her terrible music, she was lavish in her praise. While he couldn't write a song for Katie after her death — she's still represented on the album. Williams penned "The World: Alone" the year before she died. He thought it was about wanting to see the world and missing out on love lost. What he realized when Katie passed away is that the song was about "the premise that when you lost someone to God, they get to show [the world] to you instead."

"The song took on a significance afterward because of how clairvoyant it was to that situation," Williams said. "I think we all have a responsibility to live the best way we can.