Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Filed for Divorce in Different County After Withdrawing Initial Complaint
Sam Hunt's divorce is still on.
The country singer's pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce Friday, then withdrew the complaint hours later — only to refile that same day in a different county, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Fowler, 33, initially filed the divorce documents in the incorrect county, and withdrew and later refiled, TMZ reported.
She claimed that Hunt, 37, was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believes "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted" in the documents.
The couple — who quietly married in April 2017 — had not publicly announced they were expecting, but the filing revealed that Fowler is pregnant and due to give birth in May.
Fowler is asking for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be "awarded their respective separate property."
Neither she nor a rep for Hunt have commented to PEOPLE on the divorce news and cheating allegations.
The "Body Like a Back Road" singer and Fowler dated on-and-off for many years before they reconciled in 2016 and were married a year later.
She served as inspiration for much of Hunt's debut album Montevallo, which he named after her Alabama hometown.