Sam Hunt Shares Romantic Throwback Photo in Honor of Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt is feeling nostalgic as he celebrates his four-year wedding anniversary with wife Hannah Lee Fowler.

On Friday, the "House Party" singer, 36, posted a throwback photo of Fowler — who inspired much of Hunt's debut album, Montevallo — giving him a kiss from the inside of a car in honor of their marriage milestone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How it started," he wrote in the caption, before sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple smiling backstage. "How its going."

"Happy Anniversary!" Hunt added.

sam hunt Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler | Credit: sam hunt/instagram

The pair were engaged in January 2017 and wed in an intimate Georgia ceremony just months later — but it took some work on Hunt's part to get to that point.

Their relationship — including the breakup — has been heavily documented Hunt's music throughout his career.

The country music star famously apologized to Fowler for writing so much about her in his song "Drinkin Too Much," in which he sings, "I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo / I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me / But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me."

sam-hunt-2000.jpg Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler | Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked about his smash hit "Body Like a Back Road," Hunt told PEOPLE at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards that Fowler "inspired more than anything the lighthearted spirit behind the song."